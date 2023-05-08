Hotel Association of NYC Foundation Honors Industry Luminaries at Annual 'Red Carpet Hospitality Gala'

NYC Mayor Eric Adams delivered keynote remarks; honorees include Jonathan M. Tish, Daniel Boulud & Arash Azarbarzin

The Hotel Association of NYC Foundation, charitable arm of the Hotel Association of New York City (HANYC), hosted its annual "Red Carpet Hospitality Gala" at The Pierre Hotel in Manhattan on Monday, May 1 where Hon. Eric Adams, Mayor of the City of New York, delivered keynote remarks.

The event recognized luminaries from New York City's essential hospitality industry including Arash Azarbarzin, Chief Executive Officer of Highgate who received the Hospitality Award; celebrity chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud, Co-President of the Board of Citymeals on Wheels who received the Humanitarian Award; and Jonathan M. Tisch, Executive Chairman of Loews Hotels who was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Co-chaired by HANYC President & CEO Vijay Dandapani, HANYC Foundation Chair Heather Davis and HANYC Chairman Fred Grapstein, the evening featured marquee speaker Tyler Morse, CEO of MCR Hotels and a live performance by Adrianna Hicks, star of Broadway's Tony Award nominated "Some Like It Hot!"

Proceeds from the gala support the HANYC Foundation's charitable goals and educational initiatives including a $10,000 donation this year to Citymeals on Wheels.

The event was attended by more than 300 prominent executives from the hotel and tourism sector and Broadway. Mastercard is the official corporate sponsor of the "Red Carpet Hospitality Gala."

2023 Red Carpet Hospitality Gala Host Committee: Stephen Batta, Executive Vice President of Operations, Highgate; Simon Chapman, Complex General Manager, Benjamin Royal Sonesta & Fifty Sonesta Select; Peter Clarke, Vice President, Americas Luxury & Lifestyle Hotel Operations, IHG Hotels & Resorts; Jim Connelly, President, U.S. Eastern Region, Marriott International; Charles Flateman, Executive VP, Shubert Organization; Karambir Kang, Area Director - USA, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris; Suri Kasirer, President, Kasirer; Lisa Linden, Media Strategist, The LAKPR Group; Scott Nowak, Director, State & Local Government Affairs, Hilton; Mark Pardue, Senior Vice President, Field Operations, Americas, Hyatt Hotels Corporation; Chip Rogers, President & CEO, American Hotel & Lodging Association; Alan Steel, President & CEO, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center; and Charlotte St. Martin, President, The Broadway League.

Established in 1878, the Hotel Association of New York City, Inc. (HANYC) is one of the oldest professional trade associations in the nation. Today the Hotel Association of New York City is an internationally recognized leader in New York City's $7 billion tourism industry, representing nearly 300 of the finest hotels with over 80,000 rooms and approximately 50,000 employees. http://www.hanyc.org/

The HANYC Foundation seeks to advance issues of importance to hotels such as economic viability, sustainability and corporate and social responsibility through educational and crisis relief initiatives. https://hanycfoundation.org/

