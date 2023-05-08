KRISPY KREME'S® 'Minis for Mom' the Sweetest Way to Celebrate Moms on Mother's Day and All Week Long

$0 delivery available May 12-13 for orders placed online and via app

Krispy Kreme® is helping families celebrate Mother's Day all week long with all-new "Minis for Mom" doughnuts that are sweeter than any bouquet.

Available in a 16-count box beginning today, May 8, for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme's Minis for Mom include:

NEW Mini Chocolate Iced Rose Doughnut – a Mini Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a pink buttercreme flower and a green icing stem.

– a Mini Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a pink buttercreme flower and a green icing stem. NEW Mini Strawberry Iced Heart Doughnut – a Mini Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in strawberry flavored icing, sprinkled with white nonpareils and decorated with a pink iced heart.

– a Mini Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in strawberry flavored icing, sprinkled with white nonpareils and decorated with a pink iced heart. NEW Mini Cookies & Kreme™ Doughnut – a Mini Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and a chocolate cookie crumble, decorated with a pink icing swirl and topped with a dollop of Cookies & Kreme™ filling.

The 16-count box also includes four Mini Original Glazed® doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme's Minis for Moms doughnuts are available in-shop, for pickup or delivery, and can be preordered via Krispy Kreme's app and website. On May 12 and 13, moms and those celebrating them can get $0 delivery for any order placed online or via the Krispy Kreme app.

Use #KrispyKreme and tag @krispykreme to show how you're celebrating Mother's Day all week with Minis for Mom doughnuts. For more information on Krispy Kreme's Minis for Mom, visit http://www.krispykreme.com/promos/minisformom.

About Krispy Kreme

