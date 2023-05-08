Plasma Powder Market to reach USD 4 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 4.8 percent over the forecast period

Pune, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global Food & Beverages market research firm, has published competitive intelligence and market research report on " Plasma Powder Market ". The Plasma Powder market size was valued at USD 2.9 Bn in 2022. The total Plasma Powder Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 4 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 2.9 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 4 Bn CAGR 4.8 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 260 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By Source, Application, Form and Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Plasma Powder Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Plasma Powder Market report includes the market size and growth rate along with a thorough regional analysis, competitive landscape and segment-wise analysis of the industry. Key insights provided by the report include the major drivers of the Plasma Powder Market, the challenges faced by the market participants and growth prospects in the Plasma Powder industry across the globe.

Regional analysis of the Plasma Powder industry is conducted at country, regional and global level. This helps clients gain insights into the market penetration of Plasma Powder by region along with factors affecting the same. Segment-wise analysis of the Plasma Powder Market is conducted by Source, Application, Form, and Distribution Channel.

Data for the analysis was collected using primary and secondary research methods for the Plasma Powder Market report. The report is equipped with a competitive analysis of the Plasma Powder Market players. Tools such as SWOT, PESTLE and Porter's Five Force analysis were used for analysing the Plasma Powder Market.

Plasma Powder Market Overview

Plasma powder is protein source, and an excellent liquid absorber designed to add value to pet foot with high digestibility. The plasma powder is completely soluble in water after thermal processing. The power helps to improve the quality of each formula with desired structure . It helps to improve the texture of extrudates and provides high-quality animal protein source.

Increased Research and Development activities to boost the Plasma Powder Market growth

The powder helps to improve the morality of livestock. Technological advancement in manufacturing plasma powder with improved and increased research and development activities for development of new and improved products is expected to boost the plasma powder market growth. The demand for plasma powder has increased for the medical industry with need of high performance materials in medical devices, and is expected to influence the plasma powder market growth.

High production cost of plasma atomization and it with it expensive production process is expected to restrain the plasma powder market growth. Competition from alternative technologies and Lack of standardization may limit the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific region to dominate the Plasma Powder market growth over the forecast period

Asia Pacific region dominated the plasma powder market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. Increased demand for plasma powder from aerospace, automotive, energy, medical, and electronics industry in the region is expected to boost the Asia Pacific regional market growth over the forecast period. China is the largest market for plasma powder in the region due to rapidly growing aerospace and automotive industries in the region.

Increasing demand for high-performance coatings and the growing use of plasma powders in 3D printing and metal injection molding in North America region is expected to boost the regional market growth.

Plasma Powder market Segmentation

By Source:

Porcine

Bovine

Ovine

Others

Based on Source, Bovine segment dominated the Plasma powder market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. Bovine is widely used in food industry and is expected to dominate the Plasma Powder market over the forecast period. Bovine plasma powder is used to feed cattle in animal industry and is also used as nutritional supplement for humans.

By Application:

Pet Food

Pig Feed

Poultry Feed

Aqua Feed

Ruminant Feed

Human Food

Others



Based on Application, Animal feed segment is expected to dominate the Plasma Powder market over the forecast period. The choice of powder depends on the requirement of the feed and the production process.

By Form:

By Distribution Channel:

Plasma Powder Key players Include

Sonac

British Aqua Feeds

Lican Food,

Acontex GmbH

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Rock Mountain Biologocals

Haripro

Veos group

Merck KGaA

Saria

Kraeber & Co GmbH

Animix LLC

Uruguayan Animal Proteins

IQI Petfood

Key questions answered in the Plasma Powder Market are:

What is Plasma Powder?

What was the Plasma Powder market size in 2022?

What is the expected Plasma Powder market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Plasma Powder Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Plasma Powder market growth?

Which segment dominated the Plasma Powder market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Plasma Powder market?

Which region held the largest share in the Plasma Powder market?

Who are the key players in the Plasma Powder market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Source, Application, Form, and Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

