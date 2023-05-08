In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) Microscopes Market Set for Exponential Growth, Estimated to Hit USD 250.4 Million by 2031

In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) Microscopes Market 2023

factors influencing fertility include smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, stress, & calorie restriction. These factors boost the demand for market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "In-Vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐔𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐬, 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐨 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐬, 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐲𝐨 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞), 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐀𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏" According to the report, the global In-vitro fertilization (IVF) Market Size was Valued at USD 105.4 million in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 250.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the IVF Microscopes Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the IVF Microscopes Market and its growth potential in the future.

The rise in prevalence of infertility among men and women and innovations in microscopes which is increasing treatment efficiency drive the in-vitro fertilization microscopes market. However, high cost of in-vitro fertilization microscopes hinders the global market growth. On the other hand, the surge in use of a variety of microscopes in clinical ART procedures, rise in awareness about IVF treatments, and increasing private investor investments in infertility clinics will present new growth opportunities for the global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market in the coming years.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐧-𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Linkam Scientific Instruments

• Olympus Corporation

• Leica Microsystems

• Meiji Techno

• ZEISS International

• Euromex Microscopen B.V.

• Labomed Europe B.V.

• Nikon Corporation

• NARISHIGE Group.

• Hamilton Thorne, Inc.

𝐈𝐧-𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

Based on type, the embryo microscope segment contributed to the largest share of more than one-third of the global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market in 2021 and is expected to maintain a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is because these systems display images of embryos and information about their growth patterns. This information enables embryologists to observe healthy embryo development and detect any issues with cell division timing that may occur during the early stages of growth.

Based on end-user, the clinical segment contributed to the largest share of three-fifths of the global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leadership in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031. IVF clinics offer a variety of services, including healthy oocyte identification, sperm analysis, ICSI, embryo monitoring, and embryo freezing & storage.

Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is because companies in the region are implementing a variety of strategies, such as product launches and research initiatives. The presence of a large population as well as increased awareness of IVF are two important factors contributing to the market growth. However, the market in North America is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. This is because of significant factors such as increased knowledge and availability of IVF services in the region.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the in-vitro fertilization microscopes market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing in-vitro fertilization microscopes market opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the in-vitro fertilization microscopes market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

