Allied Payment Network Unveils New Brand to Better Reflect Mission, Position as the Most Connected Payments Partner
As we continue to evolve and expand our offerings and team, we recognized the need for a new, modern brand that better reflects our commitment to serving financial institutions.”FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry leader in real-time, open-network payments solutions to banks and credit unions, today launched its new brand to better align with its core mission of empowering banks and credit unions with world-class payments tools that help establish them as the heart of their local economies.
— Ralph Marcuccilli, Founder and Chairman of the Board
Allied’s new brand reflects its commitment to helping financial institutions provide better payments tools, matched by a superior experience. Since its founding in 2010, Allied has continued to experience strong growth, adding over 50 new financial institution clients in the last year. Currently, the company works with nearly 500 financial institution clients across 49 states, representing over $310 billion in assets.
To support increased demand for its services, Allied continues to expand its team, adding several key executives in the past year, including Geoff Knapp as Chief Executive Officer, Kathi Klawitter as Chief Operating Officer, David French as SVP of Finance, and Mark Forbis to its Board of Directors. Along with recent additions to the sales team, these new executives position Allied for continued growth and expansion into new markets.
Allied has also formed several strategic partnerships over the last year, including Bankjoy, Tyfone, and Q2, bolstering its solutions and enabling more financial institutions to seamlessly leverage its superior digital payment tools. Additionally, Allied secured a substantial capital investment last year from RF Investment Partners, Plymouth Growth Partners, and several others, underscoring the company’s commitment to continue evolving as an innovative market leader and fueling Allied’s continued product innovation and growth strategies.
"Through years of dedicated effort and innovation, Allied has grown to become the industry’s leader in real-time open payments solutions. As we continue to evolve and expand our offerings and team, we recognized the need for a new, modern brand that better reflects our commitment to serving financial institutions,” said Ralph Marcuccilli, Founder and Chairman of the Board. “We look forward to continued growth and leading innovation in digital money movement technologies.”
Geoff Knapp, CEO of Allied, said, “Most bankers know that today’s payments systems are broken. The support is inadequate, the interface and tools are outdated, and innovation has stalled, resulting in low engagement and adoption. Allied is changing this. We’re helping financial institutions transform their payments strategy into a true customer engagement solution. We are energized by the growth we’ve seen over the last year and pleased to unveil our new brand. We are the experts in real-time money movement today and will continue to build onto a more flexible and open payments solution of tomorrow.”
About Allied Payment Network
Allied is an industry-leading provider of digital money movement solutions for banks and credit unions of all sizes. Allied's suite of online and mobile payment solutions includes online bill pay, P2P, PicturePay®, BizPay, PortalPay, A2A, Vault, and online loan payments. For more information, visit www.AlliedPayment.com.
