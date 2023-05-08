DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS BETWEEN SI AND CHINA CONTINUE TO BEAR FRUIT

The diplomatic relationship between Solomon Islands and the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) continue to yield positive benefits for Solomon Islands.

And is even growing stronger each day as both diplomatic friends continue to expand their areas of cooperation to supporting and improving social and economic livelihoods of rural Solomon Islanders.

Another fruit and achievements of the SI-PRC friendship was the opening of Kolokolo Rural Health Clinic (RHC) last month (26 April 2023) at Kolokolo community, South Vella La Vella Constituency (SVC), Western Province.

The clinic project was one of the many livelihood projects co-funded by the Solomon Islands Government and PRC through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Programme administered by the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD).

PRC Ambassador to Solomon Islands His Excellency (H.E.) Li Ming had the honour to attend and witness the official opening of the health infrastructure along with the presence of the Member of Parliament for SVC Honourable Fredrick Kologeto who is also the current Minister for the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration and Honourable Premier of Western Province Billy Veo, officials from both national and Western Provincial Government and constituents of SVC.

“Seeing is believing,” H.E. Ambassador Li emphasized in the opening line of his brief speech.

He said the Kolokolo clinic is an important achievement through the Chinese Government Rural Development Assistance (CGRDA) to Solomon Islands adding it is also a testament of the firm friendship between the Solomon Islands and China.

“…it is also a symbol of the friendship between China and the people of Solomon Islands. In the last three years, China has helped development in the rural areas together with the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) of the Solomon Islands Government.

“China has supported the rural areas of Solomon Islands on many livelihood projects and the kolokolo clinic is a role model of our cooperation,” he said.

The newly opened Kolokolo clinic.

Ambassador Li believes that the clinic will provide more convenience to the people of kolokolo and Vella La Vella.

“…China has provided more medical services to the people of Solomon Islands, especially during the time of Covid-19 and we will continue to do that. We will continue to support the Western Province, the constituency, communities and villages and the Solomon Islands.

“Our friendship will last forever, and we will continue our friendship,” he stressed.

Ambassador Li then applauded MP Kologeto for his leadership and vision and everyone including landowners who contributed towards the successful implementation of the clinic project.

While highlighting achievements in the China-SI health cooperation, Ambassador Li also reaffirmed support to SI-China relations, and expressed willingness to embrace more China-sponsored projects in both Western Province and South Vella La Vella constituency.

He said the Chinese Embassy office in Honiara will continue to support the people of Solomon Islands for sustainable development.

CDF is a programme of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and is implemented by the 50 constituencies in the country through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) purposely to improve the social and economic livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders.

Peoples Republic of China (PRC) is the only donor partner providing CDF support to the Solomon Islands Government since 2019 – 2022 which co-founded this wonderful infrastructure in SVC and other livelihood projects in other constituencies in the country.

MRD’s vision is to ensure all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihood.

Premier Billy Veo, MPA Kadiba Alu, and an MPA and PRC Ambassador Li Ming cuts the ribbon to officially open the new kolokolo clinic.

(L-R) Christina Gorae,Training Officer, Gizo Hospital, Hon. Minister Fredrick Kologeto, Premier Billy Veo, PRC Ambassador Li Ming, MPA Kadiba Alu and Dr Dickson Boara.

Ambassador Li Ming and MP Fredrick Kologeto having a conversation.

Hon. Minister Fredrick Kologeto, PRC Ambassador Li Ming and officials warmly received by the Kolokolo community.

Ambassador Li Ming and MP Fredrick Kologeto having a chat while two officials from the Chinese Embassy in Honiara looks on.

Constituents of SVC smile away as they celebrate the opening of their brand-new clinic.

PRC Ambassador H.E. Li Ming close to camera with Hon. Minister, MP Fredrick Kologeto, Premier Billy Veo and official guests who joined the handing over program.

– MRD Press