Sixteen investigators of RSIPF completed training on economic crime investigation in Honiara

A total of sixteen investigators of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) were presented with a certificate of appreciation on 4 May 2023.

The investigators completed a four days intensive training delivered by China Police Liaison Team (CPLT). Investigators attending the training were from the National Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) at Rove police headquarters.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Crime and Intelligence Patricia Leta says, “The topics covered in the training already give some insights to participants as investigators, on how to deal with economic crime, what evidence they need to collect to prove economic crime and contract fraud cases with money laundering.”

AC Leta says, “These training will greatly assist participants to know how to deal with the cases relevant to finance frauds but those skills will make you successful in building your good cases to court. I would like to encourage participants to work as a team. Working in a team encourages personal growth, to increase job satisfaction and reduce stress.”

Ms Leta says, “Now that the training is complete, the ball is in your court to ensure you put them into practice when you return to your workplaces. Please share the knowledge you gain from this training with other work colleagues.”

During the closing ceremony, Deputy Team Leader (DTL) CPLT Mr Xu said, “I believe we have effective and pleasant communication in this economic investigation course. And I hope this kind of communication is just a beginning and we can make it a long-term mechanism.”

Mr Xu says, “CPLT is willing to cooperate further with RSIPF on crime fighting, talent cultivation and equipment assistance to support RSIPF play a more significant role in maintaining the social stability of Solomon Islands. And it’s for sure that with the development of RSIPF, people in Solomon Islands will enjoy a better life in the future.”

Speaking on behalf of the course participant, Superintendent Leslie Simao said we are so proud and this is one of the millstones especially in financial crime investigations. What we have learnt will be of great help for us back in our offices. Especially the corruption unit in the NCID.

Superintendent Simao said we have learned ways, methods and processes of finalizing our investigation, ways of handling exhibits, evidence, and ways of interviewing people. I hope this kind of training should continue to help our investigators.

