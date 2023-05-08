United Nations prioritizes UN House in Honiara

PM Hon. M. Sogavare and UNDC Regional Director Asia-Pacific, David McLachlan-Karr

The United Nations Development Cooperation Office Regional Director Asia-Pacific, David McLachlan-Karr concluded his week-long mission to Solomon Islands with a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP.

During the courtesy visit, Prime Minister Sogavare and Regional Director Asia-Pacific, David have reaffirmed support and ongoing cooperation commitment between Solomon Islands and United Nations.

The need for an in-country Coordination Office (UN House) is among discussion highlights.

Prime Minister Sogavare “commended Solomon Islands based UN agencies. They have done a fantastic job. However, a coordination office in the country would even be better.”

The role of the resident coordinator once appointed is to focus on development priorities (nationally owned) as well as align SI-UN common agenda.

Director David assured Prime Minister Sogavare that UN prioritizes its relationship with Solomon Islands adding, in the absence of a coordination office in the country, UN continues to lead in its various support programs.

“The appointment of a senior UN Resident Coordinator in the country is being prioritized for increased program, presence and convenience,” Mr. David stated.

Discussions also briefly covered the broad subject of game changing development decentralization.

UN also reaffirmed support to the national Government and people of Solomon Islands for the upcoming National General Election, Pacific Games and Country Implementation Plan.

The PM and government of Solomon Islands also received accolades for their preparations towards hosting the Pacific Games in November.

-PM Press Sec