FEDERAL MINISTERS, BUSINESS AND LABOUR LEADERS CONVENE AT ANNUAL CBTU CONFERENCE: BUILDING JOBS FOR TOMORROW

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, ON, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa, ON – May 8, 2023 – Today, hundreds of building trades leaders from across Canada will convene at Canada’s Building Trades Unions’ (CBTU) annual conference, running from May 8-10, 2023 at the Hilton Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec. This year’s theme is Building Jobs for Tomorrow.

“As Canada’s economy transitions to net-zero and addresses infrastructure gaps from coast to coast, the construction industry is feeling the impact. Today and well into the future, we are focused on this year’s conference theme, Building Jobs for Tomorrow,” says Sean Strickland, Executive Director, CBTU. “We have a long history of developing a highly-skilled, well-trained, safe workforce; one that is represented by strong labour unions who continuously advocate for better working conditions, pay and benefits reflective of the current industry.”

Over 400 Building Trades leaders from across Canada are expected to attend and engage with Federal politicians, learn about major projects and industry advancements as well as new training and skills development that will better build our skilled trades workforce.

Speakers include:

Federal elected officials

Colin Guldimann, Senior Economist, RBC Wealth Management

Johanne Senecal, Vice President of Sustainability, External Relations, and Indigenous Affairs, CAPP

Michele E. Harradence, Senior Vice President and President, Gas Distribution, Enbridge

Richard Horrobin, Vice-President Business Development & Energy Innovation, Bruce Power

Brett Plummer, Chief Nuclear Officer and Vice President Nuclear, NB Power

Gary Rose, Vice President New Nuclear Growth, OPG

Shannon Joseph, Executive Director, Energy for a Secure Future

Kendall Dilling, President, Pathways Alliance

Trent Vichie, CEO, EverWind Fuels

Ehren Corey, Infrastructure Bank of Canada

Peter Mansbridge, former Chief Correspondent

About CBTU

Canada’s Building Trades Unions are an alliance of 14 international unions in the construction, maintenance and fabrication industries that collectively represent 600,000 skilled trades workers in Canada. Each year, our unions and our signatory contractor partners invest over $300 million in private sector money to fund and operate over 195 apprenticeship training and education facilities across Canada that produce the safest, most highly trained and productive skilled craft workers found anywhere in the world. Canada’s Building Trades Unions represent members who work in more than 60 different trades and occupations and generate six per cent of Canada’s GDP. For more information, go to www.buildingtrades.ca

