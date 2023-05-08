Aravive to Host Virtual KOL Event on its Late-Stage Oncology Asset Batiraxcept

Webinar to take place on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:00pm ET

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV, “the Company”), a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease, today announced it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event on its late-stage oncology asset, batiraxcept, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:00pm ET.



The event will feature oncology experts Katherine Fuh, MD, PhD (UCSF Division of Gynecologic Oncology), who will discuss batiraxcept as a potential treatment for ovarian cancer, and Katy Beckermann, MD, PhD (Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center; Vanderbilt University Medical Center), who will provide an overview of batiraxcept as a promising treatment for kidney cancer.

The Aravive leadership team will provide a company update and overview of the commercial opportunity and future directions. Batiraxcept has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA for both clear cell renal cell carcinoma and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and Orphan Drug Designation for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Batiraxcept has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission for platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the event, please click here.

About Katy Beckermann, MD, PhD

Dr. Beckermann is a clinical researcher focused on kidney cancer and inspired by the dramatic responses with immunotherapy agents targeting T cells to harvest the power of the immune system and fight cancer. She aspires to take excellent care of patients forced to deal with the horrific diagnosis of cancer by asking the “why” questions that will advance understanding and improve their therapy. She is national principal investigator (PI) for four clinical trials including two Investigator-Sponsored Trials (IST), and she is site PI on a number of industry-sponsored clinical trials in kidney cancer. She has salary support through the Kidney Cancer Clinical Consortium Department of Defense (DoD) grant as well as a Co-I and sub-PI on collaborative DoD and RO1 focused on kidney cancer research projects. She also has funding as PI on a translational correlative project through BMS, Arsenal Bio, and Pionyr. The goal of her research is to care for patients with kidney cancer by advancing novel therapeutics through clinical trials and identifying predictive biomarkers of response to improve patient selection and reduce both clinical and financial toxicity.

About Katherine Fuh, MD, PhD

Dr. Fuh is a board-certified gynecologic oncologist and has clinical expertise in the management and treatment of gynecologic cancers such as advanced stage ovarian and uterine cancers. She returned to UCSF in 2022 after spending 9 years at Washington University in St. Louis. She serves on national committees for clinical trials and translational research including Translational Co-Chair for the Uterine Corpus Committee for the NRG Clinical Trials Group. She is the international PI for GOG-3059/ENGOT OV-66 which is a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled/paclitaxel study in combination with batiraxcept, an AXL inhibitor, for platinum-resistant, high-grade serous ovarian, fallopian-tube, and Peritoneal Cancer. She is the principal investigator on multiple grants from various federal and foundation sources. She is committed to developing better treatments for women with gynecologic cancers.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc. is a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease. Batiraxcept (formerly AVB-500), is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that binds to GAS6, the sole ligand that activates AXL, thereby inhibiting metastasis and tumor growth, and restoring sensitivity to anti-cancer agents. Batiraxcept has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA for both clear cell renal cell carcinoma and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission in platinum resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. Batiraxcept is in an active registrational Phase 3 trial in platinum resistant ovarian cancer (NCT04729608), a Phase 1b/2 trial in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (NCT04300140), and a Phase 1b/2 trial in pancreatic adenocarcinoma (NCT04983407). The Company is based in Houston, Texas and received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in 2016. Additional information at www.aravive.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com