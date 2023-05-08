Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market to Reach USD 7.35 Billion by 2032, Driven by Increasing Dental Implant Treatments

Reports And Data

The global dental bone grafts substitutes market size was USD 4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.35 Billion

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental bone graft substitutes market was valued at USD 4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.35 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of periodontitis, dental caries, and dental injuries is a significant driver of market growth. Additionally, the market is expanding due to the rising number of dental implant treatments and the aging population.

The demand for dental bone graft substitutes is growing because they facilitate bone tissue regeneration and restoration, promoting the formation of new bone tissue. Furthermore, the market is benefiting from the surge in dental implant surgeries. Currently, approximately 3 million Americans have dental implants, a number that is expected to increase in the coming years according to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID).

The development of dental tourism in underdeveloped countries is driving the demand for alternatives to dental bone grafts. Dental tourism provides patients with affordable dental care options, leading to an increased need for alternatives to traditional bone grafts as more dental clinics are established in underdeveloped regions.

Another significant factor contributing to market revenue growth is the increasing elderly population. The United Nations predicts that by 2050, there will be 1.5 billion elderly individuals worldwide. Oral problems become more prevalent with age, driving the demand for dental procedures and alternatives to bone grafts.

Technological advancements and product innovations are also fueling the demand for dental bone graft substitutes. Recent technological breakthroughs have resulted in the development of more advanced and efficient bone graft alternatives. For example, collagen-based bone graft substitutes have gained popularity among dental professionals due to their ease of use and high success rates.

Moreover, the market is expected to benefit from the rising awareness of oral hygiene and health. Patients are increasingly opting for dental procedures to maintain oral cleanliness, boosting the market for dental bone graft substitutes. Additionally, the growing incidence of dental diseases such as periodontitis and dental caries is driving the demand for dental treatments, further contributing to market expansion.

However, the high cost of dental procedures and alternatives to bone grafts poses a challenge to market growth. The expensive nature of these treatments limits their accessibility, particularly in underdeveloped regions.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global dental bone graft substitutes market offers a range of products to cater to various patient needs and treatment requirements. These products can be classified into different types based on their revenue generation.

One category is synthetic bone grafts, which are designed to mimic the natural composition and structure of human bones. These grafts provide a scaffold for new bone formation and are widely used in dental procedures. Another type is xenografts, which are derived from animal sources, typically bovine or porcine. Xenografts offer excellent biocompatibility and are commonly utilized in dental bone grafting procedures. Allografts, on the other hand, involve the use of human bone grafts obtained from donors. These grafts are processed and treated to ensure safety and reduce the risk of rejection.

Apart from the product types, the choice of materials for dental bone graft substitutes is critical. Hydroxyapatite, a naturally occurring mineral in bone, is a popular material used in grafting procedures. It provides a stable structure and promotes new bone growth. Tricalcium phosphate is another widely utilized material known for its biocompatibility and osteoconductivity. Additionally, calcium phosphate-based graft substitutes are commonly employed due to their similarity to natural bone minerals.

The application outlook of the dental bone graft substitutes market encompasses various dental procedures where these products play a crucial role. Socket preservation, a procedure performed after tooth extraction to maintain bone volume, is one of the applications. Ridge augmentation involves adding bone grafts to the jaw to enhance its structure and facilitate dental implant placement. Periodontal defect regeneration focuses on restoring bone tissue lost due to periodontal diseases. Finally, implant bone regeneration aims to promote new bone growth around dental implants for stability and long-term success.

These different product types, materials, and applications contribute to the growth and revenue generation in the dental bone graft substitutes market. The increasing prevalence of dental problems, along with advancements in dental procedures and technology, are driving the demand for these products. The market is expected to witness substantial growth and innovation in the coming years as dental professionals strive to provide effective and efficient solutions for bone grafting procedures.

Strategic development:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. formed a partnership with BioPoly LLC in 2021 to introduce a novel series of bone substitute materials that are biocompatible and resorbable. These materials are intended for orthopedic and dental applications, offering innovative solutions in the field.

In 2020, Dentsply Sirona Inc. completed the acquisition of Byte, a teledentistry company specializing in at-home clear aligner therapy. This strategic move aimed to expand Dentsply Sirona's range of digital solutions and services, enhancing their portfolio with Byte's expertise in remote orthodontic treatment.

Geistlich Pharma AG unveiled Geistlich Fibro-Gide in 2020, an advanced collagen matrix designed for soft tissue regeneration during dental implant procedures. This product was specifically developed to promote stable and predictable volume of soft tissue surrounding dental implants, contributing to successful implant outcomes.

Institut Straumann AG introduced Straumann BLX, a state-of-the-art dental implant system in 2020. This system was engineered to deliver both stability and aesthetic results across a wide range of clinical scenarios. It incorporates an innovative surface technology that enhances the process of osseointegration while reducing the risk of implant failures.

Medtronic plc announced the launch of the Infinity Dental Implant System in 2020. This system revolutionizes dental implant procedures by providing immediate function and esthetics in a single surgical visit. Its distinctive implant design ensures primary stability, making it suitable for diverse bone densities and contributing to successful implantation outcomes.

Competitive Landscape:

The global dental bone graft substitutes market is highly competitive, with several prominent companies playing a significant role in driving market growth. These key players include Dentsply Sirona Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Geistlich Pharma AG, Institut Straumann AG, Medtronic plc, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., ACE Surgical Supply Company, Inc., Osteogenics Biomedical, Inc., and Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. is a leading player in the market and has made notable advancements in the field of dental bone graft substitutes. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is another major company that has focused on developing biocompatible and resorbable materials for orthopedic and dental applications, solidifying its position in the market.

Geistlich Pharma AG has gained recognition for its innovative products, such as Geistlich Fibro-Gide, which promotes soft tissue regeneration in dental implant procedures. Institut Straumann AG has launched the Straumann BLX dental implant system, offering stability and esthetics in various clinical situations, while Medtronic plc introduced the Infinity Dental Implant System, providing immediate function and esthetics in a single surgical visit.

Other notable companies in the market include BioHorizons IPH, Inc., RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., ACE Surgical Supply Company, Inc., Osteogenics Biomedical, Inc., and Collagen Matrix, Inc. These companies contribute to the market through their expertise in dental bone graft substitutes and their commitment to innovation and product development.

With intense competition among these major players, the dental bone graft substitutes market is witnessing significant advancements and the introduction of new and improved products. This competition ultimately benefits patients by providing a wide range of options for dental procedures and promoting continuous advancements in the field of dental bone graft substitutes.

