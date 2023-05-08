HackerNoon Launches “Startups of the Year 2023” with 30k+ Startups Across Earth’s Most Populated Cities
With .Tech Domains, Bybit, and MEXC Global, HackerNoon revamped its voting software and business database to better measure how Startups trend around the world.
Reflecting the technology industry requires a comprehensive company database, and with this campaign I’m excited to discover and showcase the world’s best startups.”EDWARDS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HackerNoon, the technology publishing company, announced today the launch of Startups of the Year 2023 — a global, community-driven awards event for startups. This annual flagship event aims to recognize and celebrate the world's most innovative and game-changing ventures, with 30,000+ entities participating in a bid to be crowned the best startup in their city.
— David Smooke, HackerNoon Founder & CEO
"We are thrilled to bring back Startups of the Year for 2023," said Linh Dao Smooke, HackerNoon COO. "Startups are the sparks that can ignite a stagnant global economy and require more support than ever before. That’s why we’re proud to partner with several established ventures and innovators, including .Tech Domains, Bybit, and MEXC Global to make this year's Startups of the Year event the most significant and impactful one yet."
Startups of the Year 2023 is a community-driven voting platform that recognizes startups that are changing technology and the world for the better. Starting May 8th, 2023, the internet can nominate and vote for the best ventures in their city. The voting period will remain open until December 31, 2023, and winners will be announced in January 2024 after a comprehensive evaluation by the HackerNoon team.
In its previous iteration, a total of 44,427 startups were nominated in 16 different regions, and the community cast 234,344 votes during a 6-month campaign in favor of budding companies that were growing and trending across every major city in the world. The 1,382 winners received perks from sponsors, like 3,000 Brex Points, and a tech company news page from HackerNoon.
As a proponent of the open data movement, HackerNoon releases the unique social data gathered from Startups of the Year on GitHub as “/where-startups-trend” for valuable insights.
“Reflecting the technology industry requires a comprehensive company database, and with this campaign I’m excited to discover and showcase the world’s best startups,” stated David Smooke, HackerNoon Founder & CEO. "Our custom voting software now includes business wikis, relevant stories from around the web, the ability for any company to verify their information, and a live Craigslist-style worldwide map to visually communicate where startups trend. We are building an open, reliable, and editable technology startup database that will enable technologists to make informed decisions about which emerging startups to learn about, invest in, partner with, or even work for.”
How Does Startups of the Year 2023 Work?
The HackerNoon team has curated the initial 30,000+ startups from 4,000+ cities with a population of at least 100,000 people. These startups have either generated between $50,000 to $50 million in yearly expected revenue and/or secured $1 million to $100 million in funding.
Anybody can nominate additional startups by scrolling down to the bottom of each city URL and enter their startup of choice. HackerNoon editors will review and approve nominations that meet the qualification criteria.
The community at large can vote and nominate their favorite startups by the following regions:
Africa Startups
Asia Startups
Europe Startups
North & Central America Startups
Oceania Startups
South America Startups
Apart from validation from the world's greenest tech publication, all nominees get free interviews relevant to their domain, region, and funding. They will also receive an amazing discount package designed for their startup and a free version of their very own Tech Company News Page on HackerNoon. These pages include business overviews (such as head count, founding year, bio, social links, and domain ranking) coupled with dynamic updates every time the company is mentioned in HackerNoon stories or relevant headlines around the web.
People can vote once per day per award for who they think should be Startup of the Year starting May 8th all the way up to December 31st.
In addition to the award itself, winners receive exclusive interview spots, an exclusive NFT from HackerNoon, and a .Tech Domain for life.
“As the home to some of the world’s most innovative startups, .Tech Domains is proud to sponsor the Startups of the Year 2023 by HackerNoon. As a domain extension that represents the very essence of technology and innovation, we are proud to support and empower the next generation of startups who are driving the tech industry forward with their groundbreaking ideas and solutions,” said Sandeep Ramchandani, CEO at .Tech Domains.
Between the last three years of Noonies tech awards and this inaugural Startups of the Year campaign, HackerNoon’s Noonies Voting Software has now surpassed half a million votes cast.
Startups of the Year is powered using HackerNoon’s custom voting software, which powered previous iterations of Startups of the Year and the Noonies. If you'd like us to power a digital voting experience on your site, please email partners@hackernoon.com.
About .Tech Domains
Launched in 2015, .Tech is a leading domain extension for the tech industry. Over 500K domains and 7 years later, .Tech Domains is in use by some of the world’s most cutting-edge startups and businesses.
About HackerNoon
How hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 35k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Start blogging about technology today.
