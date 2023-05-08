The Worldwide Interventional Oncology Market Report 2020: Trends, Market Size, Analysis 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Interventional Oncology Devices Market Trends – The rise in the Interventional Oncology Devices' technological developments.

Interventional Oncology Devices Market Size – USD 1.92 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.6 %” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Interventional Oncology Devices Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3.11 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the increasing preference for minimally invasive treatments, the global Interventional Oncology Devices market is expected to proliferate. It is anticipated that increasing government initiatives to encourage Interventional Oncology will further boost the market growth.Besides, the rising technological advancements in the devices are also expected to augment the market growth.

Interventional oncology is a relatively emerging specialty that treats cancer with minimally invasive techniques. Interventional oncology devices are equipment that are specifically created for these procedures and can be used to diagnose and treat cancer in a variety of locations throughout the body.

In recent years, the discipline of interventional oncology has expanded fast, with new technologies being created to fulfil the growing need for minimally invasive cancer therapies. Interventional radiologists, who are highly educated to employ imaging techniques to direct the devices to the site of the tumour, use these devices.

Have a look on Free Demo Version @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/387

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2020 - 2027

CAGR: 6.6 %

Base Year: 2019

Number of Pages: 250

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Sirtex Medical Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, INterface BIOmaterials B.V., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., BTG International Limited, IMBiotechnologies Ltd., IceCure Medical Ltd, HealthTronics, Inc., Cook Medical Inc.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/interventional-oncology-devices-market

Here are Some Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

Keep up with the latest innovations: The field of interventional oncology is continually expanding, with new technologies and devices being produced on a regular basis. A study on interventional oncology devices will keep you up to date on the most recent technology and how they might benefit your practise or institution.

Gain market information: The study may offer you with market insights such as which devices are in high demand, which companies are dominating the market, and what factors are driving market growth.

Make informed business decisions: Armed with the most recent market insights and technology knowledge, you can make informed business decisions about which devices to invest in, which companies to collaborate with, and which markets to target.

Understand regulatory needs: The report can assist you in understanding the regulatory requirements for interventional oncology devices in various areas, which is useful if you plan to develop your business worldwide.

enhance patient outcomes: At the end of the day, any healthcare professional's goal is to enhance patient outcomes. You can deliver the best possible treatment to your patients by remaining up to date on the latest technology and market trends, which can lead to improved outcomes and a higher level of patient satisfaction.

Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2020, The strategic investment in Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc. was announced by Sirtex Medical Limited. The investment will offer funding to improve further Nanospectra 's leading prostate cancer tissue ablation device AuroLase, the first and only ultra-focal ablation treatment intended to enhance the efficiency of treatment, reducing adverse effects related to anesthesia, chemotherapy, and alternate focal therapies. In order to destroy solid cancer tumors, this treatment uses the company's patented AuroShells nanoparticle technique to minimize the damage of neighboring healthy tissue.

Over the forecasted timeline, the Embolization segment accounted for the largest market with a CAGR of 6.7%, since it is a minimally invasive therapy that offers advantages such as quick recovery, can be practiced through local anesthesia, and cost-effective.

It is anticipated that Bland Embolization or Transcatheter Arterial Embolization will expand significantly. This method is being used for the treatment of liver tumors or for postsurgical adjunctive treatment.

The segment of lung cancer will dominate the market during the forecasted period since smoking habits have increased the incidence of lung cancer.

Due to the rising prevalence of cancer, easy availability of interventional oncology, and the fast adoption of technological advancement owing to significant government spending on medical treatment, the North American region is expected to dominate the market.

Get An Impressive Discount On This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/387

Segments Covered in Report

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Support

Embolization

Ablation

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Non-Thermal Tumor Ablation

Thermal Tumor Ablation

Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization

Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization

Bland Embolization or Transcatheter Arterial Embolization

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lung Cancer

Liver Cancer

Bone Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Others

Traditional cancer treatments, such as surgery and chemotherapy, have significant advantages over interventional oncology devices. They are less intrusive, which means they can be done as an outpatient procedure, and they frequently have less adverse effects. Furthermore, interventional oncology procedures can be done several times to help keep the malignancy under control

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Trending Titles: identity as a service market | advanced ceramics market

Latest Report: non-invasive prenatal testing market | smart water management market