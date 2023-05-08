Sugar Substitute Market Analysis Report from 2023-2028|Demand, Size, Share, Forecast, Research by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing preference among consumers towards low-calorie beverages and food products is driving revene growth of the market

Sugar Substitute Market Size – USD 16.58 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – Increasing diabetes and obesity” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sugar substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 23.93 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 4.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effects of sugar on health such as increased risk of diabetes and obesity is driving market revenue growth.Rapid urbanization coupled with increasing spending power of consumers on processed food and beverages in developing countries is expected to propel growth of the market. Surge in investments in research and development to introduce novel products containing blends of sugar substitutes and prebiotics and probiotics are expected to present lucrative growth opportunities for emerging players in the industry.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Roquette, JK Sucralose Inc., and The Nutra Sweet Company.

Our Sugar Substitutes Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the market can be segmented based on several factors, including data on origin, type, composition, application, and region by region, Origin [Artificial/Synthetic ,Natural]and Type [High-fructose syrups,Low-intensity sweeteners, High-intensity sweeteners], product size, share, growth, and revenue in USD. The report covers the latest market trends, future growth opportunities, and the competitive landscape, so businesses can make informed decisions that support their growth and success.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

COVID-19 effects on growth figures.

Statistical analysis pertaining to market size, sales volume, and overall industry revenue.

Organized mentions of major market trends.

Growth opportunities.

Figures showcasing market growth rate.

Advantages and disadvantages of direct and indirect sales channels.

Insights regarding traders, distributors, and dealers present in the industry.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

Natural segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Shift in consumer preferences from synthetic or artificial sugar substitutes towards natural and organic products is expected to drive growth of the segment. As per the sugar alliance organization, almost 20% of the U.S. citizens agreed that they prefer natural sugar substitute-based food or drink products.

High intensity sweeteners are commonly used as sugar substitute as they are sweeter than sugar but contribute to few or no calories when mixed with food. These sugar substitutes are approved by FDA and are safe for consumption under certain conditions of use. Some of the commonly used high intensity sweeteners are sucralose, aspartame, and saccharine.

Stevia segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to its zero calories and zero glycemic index characteristics. Stevia is about 100 to 300 times sweeter than table sugar but has no calories, carbohydrates, or artificial ingredient. Over the past five years, approximately 10,000 stevia-based beverages and food products have been introduced, out of which most of the launces included soft drink production.

Beverage segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing demand for natural and sports drinks, ready-to-drink teas, flavored water, soft drinks, and fruit juices with nutritional enrichment and low-calorie content. Increased innovation in new beverage products with low calorie content is also fueling segment revenue growth.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐧, 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐎𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Artificial/Synthetic

Natural

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

High-fructose syrups

Low-intensity sweeteners

High-intensity sweeteners

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Sugar Alcohols

Stevia

Saccharine

Sucralose

Cyclamate

Aspartame

Others

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠::

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

𝐖𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲-𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Increasing health awareness among consumers and the growing demand for low-calorie sweeteners are driving the growth of the sugar substitutes market.

The rise in diabetes and obesity cases globally is encouraging consumers to switch to sugar-free alternatives, further driving market growth.

Advancements in technology have led to the development of new and improved sugar substitutes with better taste and texture, making them more appealing to consumers.

Government initiatives promoting the use of sugar substitutes and reducing the consumption of sugar are also driving market growth.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:

The high cost of sugar substitutes compared to traditional sugar is a significant restraint in the market. Many consumers are still not willing to pay the premium price for sugar substitutes.

The use of artificial sweeteners in sugar substitutes has raised concerns about their safety and long-term health effects, which could limit market growth.

The lack of awareness and knowledge about the benefits and uses of sugar substitutes in some regions could also hinder market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the Sugar Substitutes Market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the Sugar Substitutes Market .

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2030 to highlight the growth scenario of the Sugar Substitutes Market .

The report provides a detailed Sugar Substitutes Market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Who are the leading market players active in the Sugar Substitutes Market ?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the current trends that would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the Sugar Substitutes Market ?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

