TELUS commits $5 million to support Alberta fire relief

TELUS, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, TELUS Indigenous Communities Fund, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods and TELUS Health, together, are donating to local grassroots charities in Alberta, supporting relief efforts on the ground

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the devastating wildfires spreading throughout Alberta and its impact on children and families, TELUS, in partnership with TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, TELUS Indigenous Communities Fund, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods and TELUS Health are making an initial commitment of $5 million in cash donations and in-kind contributions to local charities and organizations supporting relief efforts and first responders, including the Canadian Red Cross and Salvation Army.



“Our team is deeply saddened by the widespread wildfires across Alberta and our thoughts are with those impacted by this disaster,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “We have a long-standing history of being there for Albertans, particularly in their time of need, and it is an honour to lend our support through an initial investment of $5 million, as wildfires continue to ravage many parts of our province. I am grateful to our team for continuing to demonstrate that when things are at their worst, Canadians can count on TELUS to be at its very best, offering our resources and human compassion to help our fellow citizens in need.”

TELUS technicians continue to work around the clock to maintain critical infrastructure and network connectivity under the most challenging of conditions to ensure Albertans and first responders stay connected. These efforts include ensuring emergency generators are running for cell sites to provide wireless coverage throughout the province. In partnership with Ralcomm Ltd., a portable cell tower was placed outside of Drayton Valley for evacuees and first responders to stay connected. TELUS is also deploying extra network technology to evacuation centres such as Smart Hubs and power banks so everyone can stay connected to their loved ones.

Donations and in-kind support to assist with wildfire relief efforts in Alberta include:

TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, TELUS Edmonton and Northern Alberta Community Board, TELUS Calgary and Southern Alberta Community Board, TELUS Indigenous Communities Fund, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods, and TELUS Health are committing $500,000 to help evacuees and Albertans in need through local relief efforts, mental health support, emergency care and providing food and supplies to affected areas.

TELUS Health has initiated a free community crisis hotline available 24/7 to all Canadians at 1-844-751-2133 and is providing support through the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) help line for eligible employees of their clients.

available 24/7 to all Canadians at 1-844-751-2133 and is providing support through the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) help line for eligible employees of their clients. Notifying impacted TELUS and Koodo residential and business customers via SMS that we are waiving all domestic voice, text and data overage fees, helping them stay connected to loved ones.

TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods are providing complimentary mental health support for farmers and in-kind emergency veterinary care for cattle.

TELUS Friendly Future Foundation has activated a text-to-donate fundraising campaign whereby TELUS customers can text DONATE to 41010 to give $20 to TELUS Friendly Future Foundation to support registered charities providing wildfire relief across the province.

TELUS team members are contributing to TELUS Friendly Future Foundation which TELUS is triple matching in support of Alberta fire relief efforts.

TELUS Community Ambassadors delivered disaster kits with essential items like bandages, USB car chargers and flashlights to support evacuees from Brazeau County and Drayton Valley.



In addition, TELUS is engaged with evacuated Indigenous communities to understand their needs and supply necessities such as water, diapers and non-perishable food items.

To support Albertans who may not be able to travel to see their doctor, TELUS Health MyCare is free to download and offers a robust suite of services, including those covered by provincial health insurance, such as access to licensed medical professionals in numerous languages, specialist referrals, mental health counsellors and registered dietitians. TELUS Health patients who were evacuated and usually receive their prescriptions by home delivery can contact: 1-877-796-7979 to re-route their prescription, if needed immediately, to another location or accessible pharmacy.

Customers in Alberta and B.C. can redeem their TELUS Rewards points for a $20 donation to TELUS Friendly Future Foundation in support of wildfire relief efforts. To learn more about TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, visit friendlyfuture.com .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $18 billion in annual revenue and 18 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 31 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and eCommerce and fintech.

TELUS Health is a global health care leader, which provides employee and family primary and preventive health care and wellness solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS’ strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering 67 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.5 billion, including 2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us at @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact: