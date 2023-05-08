Medical Suction Devices Market is to reach USD 1275.09 Mn by 2029 at a growth rate of 5.7 percent over the forecast period

Medical Suction Devices Market is segmented based on Type, End-User, Machine, Application, and Portability. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Medical Suction Devices Market size. Consumer demand for Healthier and Sustainable Food Products is expected to boost the market growth.

Medical Suction Devices Market Scope and Research Methodology

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Medical Suction Devices Market. The Medical Suction Devices Market is segmented by Product Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, Application , and Packaging . The Medical Suction Devices Market report is a guide for investors that provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive benchmarking of major market players in the market by revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence.

Data for analysis of the Medical Suction Devices industry is collected by both primary and secondary research methods. The report is a detailed analysis of the Medical Suction Devices Market by country, regional and global presence. The Medical Suction Devices Market size was estimated through a bottom-up approach. The new entrants in Medical Suction Devices Market were researched for growth prospects and future business outlooks. Restraints, drivers, challenges, and opportunities are provided in detail in the Medical Suction Devices Market report.

Medical Suction Devices Market Overview

Medical suction devices are devices that are designed to clear the blockage in the internal respiratory organs caused by saliva, blood, or other secretion. It generally helps the patient to breathe smoothly and is operated by manual hand pumps or can be electrically operated or on batteries. Proper management of fluids is an important function of medical suction devices. These factors are expected to drive the demand for Medical Suction Devices.

The continued investment and research in medical suction devices driving the market growth

The growth in chronic pulmonary and respiratory diseases due to air, water, and another form of pollution needs emergency care within a few minutes. The continuous investment and research and developments by major Medical Suction Devices Key Players have been driving the market growth. Medical suction devices are required by the expanding global healthcare sector and will be used in clinical procedures like obstetrics, endoscopy, dentistry, and gastroenterology. Additionally, since the pandemic, there has been an increase in funding and understanding of the value of infrastructure development in the healthcare sector. These elements are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the market for medical suction devices.

North America is expected to hold a Significant Share of the Medical Suction Devices Market over the Forecast Period

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the United States and other countries in the region, North America is one of the major contributors to the market’s growth. North America holds the greatest market share for medical suction devices in 2022, and it is predicted that during the forecast period (2023-2029), it would expand at a CAGR of 3.1%. Nearly USD 187.6 billion will be spent on healthcare in the United States in 2021. The growth of the medical suction devices industry has been fuelled by the transition from institutionalized healthcare to home healthcare and the rise in demand for small, portable suction devices.

Medical Suction Devices Market Segmentation

By Type:

AC-powered Devices

Battery-powered Devices

Dual-powered Devices

Manually operated Devices

Based on Type AC-powered devices segment held the largest share in the Medical Suction Devices Market in 2022. The dual-powered devices segment is expected to hold the largest revenue share in the market during the forecast period (2023-2029). The increasing demand for suction devices at home is driving the growth of dual-powered suction devices. It offers a wide vacuum range, a wide operating and storage temperature range

By Machine

• Ordinary Electric Suction

• Artificial Abortion Electric Suction

• Gastric Lavage Electric Suction

By Portability

• Hand Handled Devices

• Wall Mounted Devices

By Application

• Airway Clearing

• Surgical

• Research and Diagnostics

By End User

• Hospital

• Home

• Clinics

• Pre-hospitals

• Others

Based on End-use The hospital segment held the largest share in the Medical Suction Devices Market and is expected to dominate the market. The growing healthcare infrastructure across the world with advanced medical equipment coupled with technologies such as big data, AI and ML driving the demand for easy-to-handle, safe and portable medical suction devices.

Medical Suction Devices Market Key Players include

• Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

• MEDICOP d.o.o.

• Integra Biosciences AG

• Labconco Corporation

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Precision Medical, Inc.

• Amsino International, Inc.

• Medela AG

• ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

• Laerdal Medical

• Drive Medical

• ZOLL Medical Corporation

• Welch Vaccum

• Amsino International Inc.

• Olympus Corporation

• SSCOR

• GPC Medical Ltd.

• Bharat Surgical Company

• Monarch Meditech

• Anand Medicaids Pvt. Ltd.

