HMNC Brain Health Appoints Evan Papanastasiou as VP Clinical Development

Pharmaceutical Physician, Clinical Neuroscientist, and Psychiatrist with professional experience in the pharmaceutical industry accelerates Company efforts in clinical development

/EIN News/ -- MUNICH, Germany, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMNC Brain Health (‘‘HMNC’’ or the ‘‘Company’’), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, pioneering the development of personalized therapies powered by predictive companion diagnostics, announced today the appointment of Dr. Evan Papanastasiou, MD MSc PhD MBA, as VP Clinical Development, to lead pre-clinical and clinical programs and support new development opportunities at the Company.



In his new role, Dr. Papanastasiou will be responsible for the strategy, direction, and execution of the Company’s clinical development plans, such as progressing HMNC Brain Health’s Ketabon program towards the pathway of commercialization. Dr. Papanastasiou’s years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, specifically in the area of CNS, will allow HMNC Brain Health to accelerate its work in paving the way for the targeted use of antidepressants and developing game-changing therapies for patients suffering from mental disorders such as Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD) and Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

“As we are advancing our unique pipeline for targeting both MDD and TRD, Dr. Papanastasiou’s pharmaceutical and clinical experience will help strengthen our team’s expertise to further our mission of developing personalized treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders,” said Dr. Hans Eriksson, Chief Medical Officer at HMNC Brain Health. “We are looking forward to having him join the executive board to integrate his skills in advancing research in the different phases of our clinical trials”.

Most recently, Dr. Papanastasiou served as the Global Clinical Program Leader at Boehringer Ingelheim, where he was responsible for the ongoing refinement of clinical development pathways; coordination of scientific & cross-functional teams in a matrix environment. Prior to his role at Boehringer Ingelheim, he was a Senior Global Medical Adviser at Lundbeck, a Danish international pharmaceutical company, and a Senior Clinical Research Physician at Europital. Dr. Papanastasiou received his PhD in Psychosis from King’s College London and his MBA from the American College of Thessaloniki.

“I am looking forward to joining the clinical leadership team at HMNC Brain Health as they are disruptors in the mental health industry and personalizing treatments that benefit individual patients rather than serving the one-size-fits-all current standard of mental health treatment. I am confident that through our work, we will continue to break down barriers for patients struggling with mental health disorders and continue to innovate the psychiatric space with both repurposed and novel interventions,” said Dr. Papanastasiou

ABOUT HMNC BRAIN HEALTH

HMNC Brain Health (HMNC Holding GmbH) is a global precision psychiatry biopharma company pioneering the development of personalized therapies powered by predictive companion diagnostics, leading to higher remission rates. The Company develops a unique pipeline for targeting both Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD). The Company has a presence in both Germany and the US and is backed by a renowned global VC, several family offices, and a strategic healthcare investor. The Company now enters the next stage of its development with a large-scale licensing and fundraising agenda.

