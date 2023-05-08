IAM organises the Macao food sector to visit Guangdong for exchange of experience on food safety management

MACAU, May 8 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) previously organised the Macao food sector to visit Jiangmen city in Guangdong province. The delegation visited a food production enterprise there and exchanged views with representatives from the Administration for Market Regulation and food enterprises there to reinforce the food safety cooperation between the two regions and elevate the level of food safety management.

The Macao food sector exchange delegation comprising 29 members arrived in Jiangmen city in Guangdong province on 26 April. The delegates met with representatives from the Guangdong Administration for Market Regulation, Jiangmen Administration for Market Regulation and the food enterprises there to exchange views on the food safety management in the two regions. Representatives from Guangdong Administration for Market Regulation introduced the important points of food safety work in Guangdong province and the standard work in the Greater Bay Area, as well as the measures to safeguard the safety and stable supply of the food supplied to Macao, so as to let the Macao food sector further grasp the food safety trends in the Mainland. Furthermore, the delegation also visited a factory producing food seasoning in Jiangmen city to learn on site about the detailed operation process of food safety management in the enterprise and to exchange technical opinions in terms of quality monitoring, safety testing items, etc. with the representatives of the enterprise face to face.

Guangdong and Macao will continue to maintain a consistent and effective joint mechanism to establish an effective food safety cooperation network through continuous regional communication, information notification, food safety technical exchange, personnel training, etc., so as to continuously improve the ability to prevent and tackle food safety risks in the two regions, consistently optimise the monitoring and management of food safety and food safety technology between the regions and jointly safeguard public food safety.

Food sector representatives who joined the exchange delegation mainly come from: Industrial Association of Macau, Macau Union Suppliers Association, The United Association of Food and Beverage Merchants of Macao, Association of Macau Small and Medium Enterprises of Catering, Macao Food Safety Management Association and food production enterprises in Macao. IAM hopes that through organising a field trip to the Mainland for the Macao food sector, the exchange between the food sectors in the two regions will be strengthened, food production technology innovation will be enhanced and the level of food safety will be improved.