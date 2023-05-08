MACAU, May 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for January - March 2023 increased by 1.3% over the previous period (December 2022 - February 2023) to 249.0. The indices for the Macao Peninsula (247.8) and Taipa & Coloane (253.8) rose by 1.5% and 0.7% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (267.3) went up by 1.3% from the previous period, with the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (257.9) and Taipa & Coloane (304.5) rising by 1.5% and 0.5% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 6 and 10 years old and for those over 20 years old climbed by 1.9% and 1.5% respectively, whereas the index for those between 11 and 20 years old decreased by 0.9%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (290.3) rose by 1.3%.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area with less than 50 square metres and for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres went up by 1.1% and 1.0% respectively, while the index for those with a floor area of 100 square metres and over decreased by 0.7%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the indices for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less and for those with more than seven storeys rose by 2.9% and 0.9% respectively.

In comparison with January - March 2022, the overall residential property price index fell by 4.2%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane dropping by 5.1% and 0.4% respectively.

Analysed by quarter, the overall residential property price index in the first quarter of 2023 rose by 0.7% quarter-to-quarter.