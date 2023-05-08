Macao International Museum Day Carnival to be held at Convention Centre of the Macao Science Centre this Sunday (14 May)

MACAU, May 8 - In order to celebrate the International Museum Day on 18 May, 20 museums in Macao co-organise the annual event of the museum sector, “Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2023”. The opening ceremony will be held on 14 May (Sunday), at 2pm, at the Convention Center of the Macao Science Center. The event will feature a wide range of activities, including game booths, workshops and online games. All are welcome to participate.

The International Museum Day, designated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) on May 18, 1977, aims to draw the public attention to museums, promoting the sustainable development of cultural undertakings and museums. The theme set by the International Council of Museums for this year’s International Museum Day is “Museums, Sustainability and Wellbeing”, in which the highlights of museums and cultural heritage of Macao will be showcased through a variety of online and offline activities, creating a strong festive vibe and cultural atmosphere in the community.

The museums will host a rich array of activities on the day of the carnival, including game booths “Multiple Perspectives on Museums”, “Guessing Tung Sin Tong Herbal Tea Formula”, “Science Giants Matchmaking - Get to Know Chinese Scientists”; interactive games “Catch the Right Ball” and “Single Shot”; experience activities “Understanding the Exhibits of the Macao Museum” and “AR Happy Life Photo Studio”; and workshops such as “Colours in Concert: Printmaking Registration Workshop” and “Car Racing Eco Bag Printing”. In May, the museums will also hold exhibitions, workshops, guided tours and other celebratory activities, and will be open to the public at designated times for free. For more information about the activities and registration method, please visit the “Museums in Macao” website (www.museums.gov.mo).

The “Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2023 Online Game” will be available from 14 May to 4 June. The public can enter the game page by scanning the QR code of the game. Upon completion of the relevant tasks in the game, participants can receive game points, which can be redeemed for a prize and for entering a chance in the lucky draw. Prizes include exquisite gifts from museums and supermarket gift vouchers. For enquiries, please contact Mr. Lam through tel. no. 8988 4000 during office hours.

The Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2023 is jointly organised by the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt, Former Chong Sai Pharmacy, Tung Sin Tong Historical Archive Exhibition Hall, Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum, Lin Zexu Memorial Museum of Macao, Heritage Exhibition of a Traditional Pawnshop Business, Fire Services Museum, Maritime Museum, Communications Museum, Museum of Taipa and Coloane History, Treasure of Sacred Art of St. Joseph’s Seminary, General Ye Ting's Former Residence, Zheng Guanying Memorial Museum, Macao Grand Prix Museum, Handover Gifts Museum of Macao, Museum of the Macao Security Forces, Macao Science Center, Macao Museum, Macao Museum of Art and Taipa Houses.