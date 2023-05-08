Submit Release
The President of Turkmenistan participated in the coronation ceremony of the King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

08/05/2023

On May 6, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, in frames of a working visit to the UK, took part in the coronation ceremony of the King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Charles III, and his wife, the Queen Consort.

The coronation ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey.

