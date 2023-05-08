The President of Turkmenistan participated in the coronation ceremony of the King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

On May 6, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, in frames of a working visit to the UK, took part in the coronation ceremony of the King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Charles III, and his wife, the Queen Consort.

The coronation ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey.