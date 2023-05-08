Telephone conversation between the President of Turkmenistan and the President of the Russian Federation

08/05/2023

On May 7, 2023, a telephone conversation took place between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

Touching upon the topic of interstate cooperation, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that the Turkmen-Russian strategic partnership is developing in a wide range of areas. Top-level meetings and contacts are held on a regular basis.

The head of Turkmen state emphasized that during 2022 six meetings were held - both in bilateral and multilateral formats. With special warmth was recalled his first official visit to the Russian Federation in June last year, during which the Declaration on deepening strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation had been signed.

President of the Russian Federation, in his turn, expressed confidence that the signed Declaration and the whole range of joint work would benefit the development of bilateral interstate relations.

During the conversation, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that the Great Patriotic War and the victory over fascism occupied a special place in the common historical memory. It was noted that in Turkmenistan, as well as in Russia, the memory of those who in the harsh years defended the country on the battlefields and selflessly worked in the rear, bringing victory closer, is sacredly honored.

Presidents Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Vladimir Putin cordially congratulated each other on the approaching Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War, addressing the wishes of well-being and prosperity to the peoples of both countries.

Taking the opportunity, the head of the Russian Federation invited the President of Turkmenistan to take part in the solemn events dedicated to the celebration of the 78th anniversary of the Victory, which are planned to be held in Moscow.

In turn, the President of Turkmenistan thanked the leader of the friendly state for the invitation.