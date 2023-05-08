BiomX to Host First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 15th, 2023

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NESS ZIONA, Israel, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and a live audio webcast on Monday, May 15th, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET, to report first quarter 2023 financial results and provide business updates.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-407-0724 (U.S.) or 1-201-389-0898 (International). The live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.biomx.com.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.biomx.com.

BiomX, Inc.
Anat Primovich
Corporate Project Manager
+97250-6977228
anatp@biomx.com

Investor Relations:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
John Mullaly
jmullaly@lifesciadvisors.com

