Medigene AG to present at upcoming investor conferences

/EIN News/ -- Planegg/Martinsried, May 8, 2023. Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:


Bio€quity Europe 2023

https://conferences.biocentury.com/bioequity-europe

Date: May 14-16, 2023, Dublin, Ireland
Presentation: Monday, May 15, 2:33 – 2:45 pm (local time)
Presenter: Dr. Selwyn Ho, CEO


German Spring Conference 2023

https://equityforum.de/en/events/fr-hjahrskonferenz-2023

Date: May 15-17, 2023, Frankfurt, Germany
Presentation: Wednesday, May 17, 9:15 - 9:55 am (local time)
Presenter: Dr. Selwyn Ho, CEO

Medigene’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings at the events. Please contact Julia von Hummel of MC Services at  julia.vonhummel@mc-services.eu to schedule a meeting.

About Medigene AG
Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its end-to-end technology platform is built on multiple proprietary product development and product enhancement technologies, and allows Medigene to create best-in-class differentiated, T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for both safety and efficacy. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

Pamela Keck
Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01
Email: investor@medigene.com

MC Services

Julia von Hummel
Phone: +49 89 210 228 34
Email: Julia.vonHummel@mc-services.eu

