Mother's Day Gift Ideas From WORX Are Functional and Creative Choices

Flowers can't be beat for mom on Mother's Day, but consider gift ideas from WORX® can bring joy long after that special day ends. These gifts might include a full-size hot glue gun, cordless string trimmer, and a powered pruner.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) May 08, 2023

The new WORX 20V Power Share Full-Size Hot Glue Gun provides safe handling, portability, and dependable performance. Reaching 392ºF (200ºC) in up to three minutes, the versatile hot glue gun manages glue-ups in a variety of materials including wood, metal, plastic and ceramics.

The 20V Hot Glue Gun uses standard full-size 11mm (7/16 in. diameter) glue sticks, which are widely available through hardware stores, home centers, discount and craft/hobby stores and other outlets.

The glue from hot glue guns bonds quickly. In woodworking, typical uses include adhering joints, such as those in cabinets, drawers, picture frames and glue-up panels before planning. In metal, it's connecting pipe, bonding sheet metal and other applications. Hot glue gun sticks also work well when working with plastics. In ceramics, they're effective in fixing a broken vase, pottery, a coffee or tea cup's handle. Hot glue guns also manage basic home repairs, toys, eye glass frames and other repairs. And the tool is essential in many arts and crafts projects.

The Full-Size Hot Glue Gun weighs 0.79 lbs. (with battery). Its slim body design features an extended two-finger trigger and a comfortable overmold handle for a steady grip. The WORX 20V 2.0Ah battery slides into the base of the tool and also serves as a steady platform, which stands the tool upright.

Besides the hot glue gun, the tool also includes a WORX 20V 2.0Ah battery, charger and 10, 11mm multipurpose glue sticks. The tool is covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty.

The WOR 20V Power Share Full-Size Hot Glue Gun (WX045L, $69.99) is available at worx.com and Amazon. A bare tool version, minus the battery and charger, (WX045L.9, $29.99) also is available.

The WORX GT trimmer series is one of the most popular trimmers on the market today. The WORX 20V GT Revolution Trimmer/Edger/Mini-Mower with 4.0Ah MAX lithium battery makes a great lawn care addition. For starters, the trimmer has an adjustable shaft to accommodate the user's height and posture, which eliminates stooping and bending.

Features like Command Feed™, which automatically advances trimmer line on demand, puts the user in full control No more bump feed or waiting for line to advance before cutting. Press a button and electronically it feeds more line. When line is depleted, a handy pre-wound spool replacement cartridge is at the ready and attached to the trimmer's shaft.

The GT trimmer's shaft ratchets from 0 to 90°. This allows the user to trim in hard-to-reach areas, such as beneath decks, picnic tables, shrubs and in other obstructed areas.

The 3-in-1 trimmer/edger/mini-mower's twist-and-edge feature easily converts the trimmer into a wheeled, walk-behind edger for edging driveways, sidewalks and walkways. Switch to mini-mower by fastening the wheels to the back of the trimmer's guard. At 3 in. off the ground, they're at optimum cutting height for mowing under lawn chairs, trampolines and other obstacles.

Balanced, lightweight (5.5 lbs.) and highly maneuverable, the GT trimmer has an adjustable front-assist handle with a comfort grip for control.

The trimmer cuts a 12 in. swath and has a metal spacer guard to help keep the trimmer's line from cutting into flower beds, tree trunks, and other sensitive areas.

WORX incorporates a quick-change, snap-in spool system and includes a total of three 10 ft. spools. The company's "Spools for Life" program begins once the GT trimmer is registered.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yUCdL0f2p8

The WORX 20V GT Revolution Trimmer/Edger/Mini-Mower (WG170.3) includes one, 20V 4.0Ah battery, a charger and 3 spools of line. The trimmer is covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty. It's available at worx.com and online retailers including Walmart.com, Target.com and Amazon.

The WORX 20V Power Share 5 in. Pruning Saw saves time and energy when it comes to storm cleanup and general pruning maintenance. The powered pruning saw is highly maneuverable and easily removes dead or broken branches up to 4 in. diameter.

Prune bushes, trim branches, and delimbing fallen trees and bucking logs (cutting them into lengths). The saw's power and portability cuts logs for campfires, fire pits and helps maintain wooded properties.

The pruning saw weighs 3.86 lbs. (with battery) and easily cuts in confined spaces. Its 5-in. bar delimbs branches up to 4 in. diameter from a standing tree, or 8 in. diameter branches if the tree has been felled. The pruning saw also can be equipped with WORX optional extension pole (WA4301 – sold separately), which provides over 4 ft. of extended reach.

The saw's offset bar and chain provide an unobstructed line-of-sight for making precise cuts. The 5-in. bar has a reduced-kickback chain with a 0.3 in. pitch and a cut rate of 18.4 ft./sec. to deliver efficient pruning and trimming results. The saw's chain gauge is 0.043 in. with 28 links.

The onboard tool helps set the proper chain tension to maintain proper tension during operation.

The saw is equipped with a retractable bar and chain guard, as well as a guarded handle design to deflect flying debris. The bar and chain guard automatically retracts when cutting from above and can be easily retracted manually when under-cutting is required.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HJm6pmYxLw

The WORX 20V Power Share 5 in. Pruning Saw (WG324) includes one 20V, 2.0Ah battery; a 2-amp one-hour quick charger; and a bar and chain sheath. It is available at worx.com, and online retailers including Lowes.com, Target.com and Amazon. The pruning saw is covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty.

