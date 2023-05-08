Jasmina Muller Joins PartnerTap As Chief Ecosystem Officer

Acclaimed Channel Chief Joins PartnerTap to Accelerate the Adoption of PartnerTap's Enterprise Co-Selling Platform Across the Enterprise

SEATTLE, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PartnerTap, the leading enterprise co-selling platform, today announced that Jasmina Muller has joined as Chief Ecosystem Officer. Jasmina has a proven track record leading partner teams and accelerating revenue growth at ScienceLogic, Everbridge, 8x8 and CenturyLink. She will bring her expertise in building and scaling strategic partnerships to accelerate PartnerTap's growth across the enterprise technology markets.

In the past year, PartnerTap's growth across the enterprise has exploded, with Lumen, Genesys, HPE, LastPass and Softchoice standardizing on PartnerTap and rolling it out to their top partners. Customers are seeing exponential pipeline growth as the PartnerTap platform helps them quickly identify new logo and expansion opportunities with their partners. One customer, LastPass, identified 15,500 new logo account opportunities in their first month.

"I'm joining PartnerTap because for the first time in my career, I see a way for partner and channel leaders to make a 10x impact on revenue and get the credit they deserve for it," said Jasmina Muller, Chief Ecosystem Officer at PartnerTap. "PartnerTap's platform is the big data and automation technology Channel Chiefs have been waiting for to unlock ALL the potential sales opportunities in the partner ecosystems they have already built, and accelerate revenue growth with their best partners. I'm thrilled to join this successful company and expand our reach to every enterprise company in the world."

"We are thrilled to have Jasmina join our executive team and bring her decades of channel experience to help our partners leverage PartnerTap's enterprise co-selling platform and help our mutual customers drive more revenue with and through their partners," said Cassandra Gholston, CEO and co-founder of PartnerTap. "Jasmina's passion for scaling win-win strategic partnerships that drive exponential revenue is matched only by her commitment to customer success, which is our north star."

Jasmina has spent decades building and running channel businesses for telecom and security companies. She is an industry-recognized leader who has been recognized in the 2023 and 2022 Channel Chief awards, as a 2022 Circle of Excellence Honoree, and recipient of multiple Channel Futures DE&I honoree awards.

At PartnerTap Jasmina will work closely with the leading technology and solution providers, as well as resellers, MSPs, TSDs, global distributors, consulting firms, and systems integrators to bring the power of automated account mapping, real-time pipeline sharing, and an enterprise co-selling platform to category-leading companies and their partner ecosystems all over the world.

PartnerTap provides the leading cloud-based co-selling platform for enterprises that need to sell more with or through ISVs, resellers, distributors, TSDs, MSPs, alliances, systems integrators, and marketplace partners. The PartnerTap Ecosystem Sales Platform gives companies an easy way to automate account mapping and pipeline sharing, identify new sales opportunities, and co-sell with partners. PartnerTap serves companies with thriving partner ecosystems, including HPE, Lumen, ADP, SAP Concur, LastPass, Avant, and Softchoice. Partner teams invited to connect on PartnerTap may use the product for free with the partner(s) that invite them. Learn more at www.partnertap.com.

