CIBC MORTGAGES PREPAYMENT CHARGE (IRD) CLASS ACTION
(S.C.M. file no. 500-06-000930-186)
SETTLEMENT APPROVAL NOTICE
MONTREAL, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - This notice is directed to all natural persons who, from October 17, 2008 to June 30, 2022, paid to Defendants CIBC or CIBC Mortgages Inc. (or to any of their affiliates) (collectively, "CIBC") a mortgage prepayment charge in an amount that exceeds three months of interest when either entirely or partially paying off a hypothecary loan or a collateral hypothec relating to a fixed-rate loan of a duration of five years or less on a property located in the province of Quebec (the "Class Members").
The settlement agreement (the "Settlement") between Mr. Brook and CIBC in the context of a class action (the "Class Action") has been approved by the Superior Court of Quebec (the "Court") on March 10, 2023. The approval of the Settlement puts an end to the Class Action, which concerned the calculation of certain prepayment charges on mortgages on properties located in Quebec.
Act now! Class Members have until November 2, 2023 to file a claims form in order to obtain compensation under the terms of the Settlement. The claims form is available on the Claims Administrator's website: www.CIBCIRDSETTLEMENT.com
Below is a summary of the Class Action and other important information.
|
WHAT IS THIS
|
An action was brought by a Quebec resident against CIBC in connection with the
|
WHO IS AFFECTED
|
This Class Action affects the rights of all Class Members.
If you are a Class Member, you are automatically included in the Class Action. In order
|
WHAT SETTLEMENT
|
CIBC has agreed to pay the total amount of $3 million in settlement of the Class Action
|
WHO CAN SUBMIT A
|
Class Members who borrowed and prepaid on certain dates are eligible for
|
WHERE CAN I GET
INFORMATION?
|
For more information about your rights and how to exercise them, please visit the
|
WHO IS CLASS
|
The law firm of LPC Avocat Inc. represents the Class Members. You may contact
Mtre Joey Zukran
Telephone: (514) 379-1572
276, Saint-Jacques Street, Suite 801, Montreal, QC, H2Y 1N3
This notice was authorized by the Superior Court of Quebec
SOURCE LPC Avocat Inc.View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/08/c1485.html