RLMD ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. ("Relmada" or the "Company") RLMD shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Relmada and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

Before market opened on October 13, 2022, Relmada announced the results of its RELIANCE III study (REL-1017-303), evaluating the drug REL-1017 as a monotherapy for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Relmada revealed that the RELIANCE III trial did not achieve its primary endpoint, which was a statistically significant improvement in depression symptoms compared to placebo on Day 28, as measured by the Mongomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS). Specifically, the REL-1017 treatment showed a MADRS reduction of 14.8 points at Day 28 versus 13.9 points for placebo, a higher-than-expected placebo response. Relmada described that "[p]aradoxical results were observed in certain study sites, where placebo dramatically outperformed REL-1017."

Following this news, Relmada's stock price fell nearly 80% to close at $6.48 per share on October 13, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Relmada, contact us about a possible lawsuit and potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/relmada-class-action-submission-form?wire=4

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rlmd-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-investigate-relmada-therapeutics-inc-for-potential-violations-of-securities-laws-301816342.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong

