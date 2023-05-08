USM ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate United States Cellular Corporation for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention United States Cellular Corporation ("UScellular") USM shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into UScellular and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

After market closed on November 3, 2022, UScellular announced results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, including that service revenues totaled $781 million, versus $788 million for the same period in the previous year, and that net income (loss) attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(12) million and $(0.15), respectively, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $34 million and $0.38, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021. UScellular also announced that it was reducing the Company's fiscal year 2022 outlook, such that the upper bounds for the ranges of fiscal 2022 guidance concerning service revenues, adjusted OIBDA, and adjusted EBITDA were lowered by $50 million, $75 million, and $75 million, respectively.

Following this news, UScellular's stock price fell more than 22%, declining from a closing price of $31.05 per share on November 3, 2022 to a close of $24.09 on November 4, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in UScellular, contact us about a possible lawsuit and potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

