Global Guidewires Market Expected to Grow at 5% CAGR Due to Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses and emphasis on Research & Development (R&D) efforts

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global guidewires market which are extensively used in accessing vascular targets with precision, was valued at USD 800 million in 2022. It is projected to experience a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period. The market's growth is primarily driven by various factors, including the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, emphasis on research and development (R&D) efforts, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the adoption of technologically advanced guidewires.

Guidewires play a crucial role in enhancing the quality of both surgical and diagnostic procedures, finding applications in cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and interventional radiology fields. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) stands as the leading cause of mortality worldwide, and its prevalence continues to rise. The demand for guidewires is escalating as they are essential for conducting interventional procedures like angioplasty and stenting. These devices facilitate the navigation through complex blood vessels and aid in identifying obstructions, thereby expediting the healing process. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases account for approximately 17.9 million deaths annually, and this number is projected to rise to 23.6 million by 2032.

The guidewires market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing need for improved diagnostic and therapeutic interventions in the field of cardiovascular care. Efforts in R&D, advancements in technology, and the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases globally are expected to fuel the demand for guidewires in the coming years.

Segments Covered in the Report

The guidewires market is segmented based on various factors to provide a comprehensive view of the industry. The segmentation includes product type outlook, material outlook, coating type outlook, application outlook, end-use outlook, and regional outlook.

In terms of product types, the market is categorized into coronary guidewires, peripheral guidewires, neurovascular guidewires, and others. These different types of guidewires cater to specific medical procedures and conditions, allowing for precise and effective interventions.

The market is also segmented based on the material used in the manufacturing of guidewires. Nitinol and stainless steel are the prominent materials, with others accounting for any alternative materials used in guidewire production.

Coating type outlook distinguishes guidewires based on their surface properties. Hydrophilic and hydrophobic coatings are commonly used to enhance the maneuverability and navigation of guidewires within the blood vessels.

Guidewires find applications in both diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. The diagnostic guidewires segment is focused on using guidewires for diagnostic purposes, while therapeutic guidewires are utilized for various interventional treatments.

In terms of end-use, the market caters to hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and other healthcare facilities. These settings represent the key locations where guidewires are used in medical procedures.

The regional outlook provides a geographical perspective on the market. It covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region includes specific countries, such as the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and others, that contribute to the overall market revenue.

This comprehensive segmentation allows for a detailed analysis of the guidewires market, considering various factors such as product types, materials, coatings, applications, end-use settings, and regional dynamics. It helps stakeholders and industry participants gain insights into specific segments and make informed decisions regarding their strategies and investments.

Strategic development:

Boston Scientific Corporation made an announcement on 22 January 2021 regarding its acquisition of Preventice Solutions, a prominent developer of remote monitoring and patient management technologies. This acquisition, valued at approximately USD 1.2 billion, aimed to strengthen Boston Scientific's digital health offerings and enhance the quality of patient care.

Medtronic also made a significant move on 15 July 2020 by acquiring Medicrea, a French company specializing in the development of surgical planning and robotic-assisted surgery technologies based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). This strategic acquisition aimed to expand Medtronic's portfolio of spine surgery solutions and improve patient outcomes.

Another notable development took place on 1 June 2020, when Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) announced its acquisition of Straub Medical AG, a Swiss company known for its expertise in vascular access technologies. This acquisition aimed to enhance BD's portfolio of peripheral vascular access products and solidify its position in the global market.

Segments Covered in the Report: This comprehensive report provides historical data, as well as forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels. It offers insightful analysis of market trends across various segments and sub-segments from 2019 to 2032. For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global guidewires market based on product type, material, coating type, application, end-use, and region.

Competitive Landscape:

In the competitive landscape of the medical industry, several key players are vying for market share and striving to establish their dominance. These companies are actively engaged in developing innovative products, expanding their portfolios, and implementing strategic initiatives to strengthen their market position. Some of the prominent players in the competitive landscape include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, C. R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Medical Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Olympus Corporation.

Abbott Laboratories is known for its diverse range of healthcare products and solutions, including medical devices and diagnostics. Boston Scientific Corporation is focused on developing advanced medical technologies in the fields of cardiology, endoscopy, urology, and neuromodulation. Cook Medical specializes in medical devices for minimally invasive procedures across various medical specialties. C. R. Bard, Inc. offers a wide range of products for vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialties.

Medtronic is a leading provider of medical devices and therapies, particularly in the areas of cardiac and vascular health, diabetes, and neurological disorders. Stryker Corporation is renowned for its orthopedic implants, medical and surgical equipment, and neurotechnology products. Terumo Medical Corporation focuses on the development of cardiovascular and general hospital products. Cardinal Health, Inc. offers a range of healthcare products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, and laboratory services.

Becton, Dickinson and Company specializes in medical technology and devices, particularly in the areas of medication management, diagnostics, and biosciences. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. is a multinational corporation that operates in various segments of the healthcare industry, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer healthcare products. Olympus Corporation is a leader in the field of medical optics and imaging systems.

These companies engage in rigorous research and development efforts, strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and continuous innovation to gain a competitive edge in the market. Their collective efforts contribute to advancements in medical technology, improved patient outcomes, and the overall growth of the healthcare industry.

In conclusion, the global guidewires market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

