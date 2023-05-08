NIST adds Check Point Software’s MIND Training Program to its NICE Education and Training Resources

Check Point MIND’s high-quality cybersecurity training programs are essential to helping organizations become cyber resilient

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, today announced that its MIND training program is now NICE compliant. Created by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) framework is a fundamental reference for describing and sharing information about cybersecurity work.



Check Point MIND, which doubled its user base in the last year, is designed to help make cybersecurity knowledge and skills accessible to all by equipping anyone from students to executives with the tools they need to help meet the global demand for trained professionals. According to non-profit organization (ISC)2, the global cybersecurity workforce gap increased by 26.2% in 2022 when compared with the previous year, with 3.4 million more workers needed to secure assets effectively.

One standout program within Check Point Mind is the SecureAcademy, which provides worldwide education to university students through partnerships with leading higher learning institutions including New York University, Israel Institute of Technology, Singapore Polytechnic and the London Metropolitan University. To date, Check Point has worked with more than 140 universities, 250 learning centers and 45,000 students.

“Sophisticated cyber attacks are on the rise – causing disruptions and damage across healthcare, education, governments and critical infrastructure,” said Shay Solomon, Director for Cyber Workforce Development at Check Point Software Technologies. “As organizations strive to be cyber resilient, they must ensure their workforce has the knowledge they need to prevent cyber attacks. The NICE compliant Check Point MIND programs are a crucial step to ensuring organizations and students around the world are prepared for the cyber climate of today and tomorrow.”

NICE, or the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education, is a program in the United States that focuses on enhancing cybersecurity education, training, and workforce development. Its main objective is to establish a standard framework and language for cybersecurity skills and roles, facilitating an understanding of the competencies required for different jobs. NICE works with government agencies, industry, academia, and other stakeholders to promote the growth and professionalization of the cybersecurity workforce. This collaborative effort helps protect the nation's information systems and infrastructure by fostering a skilled and diverse cybersecurity workforce.

To learn more about Check Point MIND, please visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/mind/

Follow Check Point via:

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: https://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( https://www.checkpoint.com/ ) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity's portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organisations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises four core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management; Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.