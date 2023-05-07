MESSAGE FOR THE 30TH ANNUAL FIRE KNIFE COMPETITION BY THE HON. PRIME MINISTER, FIAME NAOMI MATAAFA; – POLYNESIAN CULTURAL CENTER, HAWAII.

SAMOA, May 7 - (MAY 2023)

Talofa lava and warm greetings from Samoa.

This week marks the celebration of the 30th Annual World Fire Knife Competition as a highlight of the ‘We are Samoa Festival’ held at the Polynesian Cultural Center. The event is premised on Samoan cultural and traditions and is the largest gathering for Samoans in Hawaii.

Fire knife dancing has become an iconic symbol depicting Samoan culture throughout the decades. The competitions continue to enable the preservation and promotion of this traditional performing art and I commend the hard work by the organizers and performers. I thank all the supporters and guests that are here to witness and support the competitors.

As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the World Fire Knife Dancing, we remember and pay tribute to the pioneers and our forefathers that contributed greatly to this journey. Let us not lose sight of their dedication.

I applaud the foresight and efforts in hosting this event to promote and preserve Samoa’s culture for the diasporic Samoan communities that live abroad.

May the week’s festivities and competitions be successful.

Soifua