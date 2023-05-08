Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Size to Grow at a Solid CAGR of 5.6% Between 2022 and 2031

Rise in sales of packaged food is fueling the growth of the lecithin and phospholipids market.

Lecithin and phospholipids play an important role in the processing of food & beverage items, and they help improve the quality of the product add texture, and act as a food thickener” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in use of Lecithin And Phospholipids during the manufacturing of animal feed serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global lecithin and phospholipids market. Based on nature, the GMO segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global lecithin and phospholipids market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the total lecithin and phospholipids market share.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟓.𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟖.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟔% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. Lecithin is widely used in the food & beverages, feed, and pharmaceutical industry. It primarily functions as an emulsifier and dispersing agent. It is derived from the plant as well as animal sources. Plant-based sources include soy, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower, while animal-based sources majorly include eggs and red meat.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The players operating in the lecithin and phospholipids industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Cargill, ADM, DuPont, MCD Group BV., Bunge Limited, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe, Wilmar International Ltd., Sonic Biochem, Avril Group, American Lecithin Company, Vav Life Sciences Pvt Ltd., Sondrugestvo Group, Kewpie Corporation, Fismer Lecithin, and Lipoid GmbH.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Based on source, the soy segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global lecithin and phospholipids market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the egg segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on nature, the GMO segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global lecithin and phospholipids market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the non-GMO segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

--> Based on the source, the soy segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the market forecast period.

--> The fluid lecithin segment accounted for a significant share of the lecithin and phospholipids market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

--> Based on application, the feed segment accounted for a significant market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

--> Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

An emulsifier is a significant ingredient used in binding a product's chemical compounds. Increased synthetic emulsifiers are hampering the Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Growth business since it has been related to gut inflammation in consumers due to long-term consumption. According to the National Center for Biotechnological Information, synthetic emulsifiers, such as polysorbate 80, promote bacterial translocation across the gut wall, intestinal inflammation, and metabolic syndrome. This raises the potential of dietary emulsifiers in illnesses such as coronary artery disease, source two diabetes, and Crohn's disease.

