Rosie Ward of Salveo Partners to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PLYMOUTH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most of us have had the misfortune of experiencing toxic workplaces and “bad” bosses that have wreaked havoc on our emotional, psychological, and physical well-being. As indicated by the Great Resignation, people are no longer willing to tolerate these dehumanized workplaces; now more than ever in today’s complex globalized workplace, all organizations need to be more human-centric – which requires a different form of leadership. The fact is, there has been a huge shift in how we look at leaders where the command-and-control methods have far less relevance and there are no excuses to micromanage. But how does one lead effectively in these challenging times? One of the best ways is by hiring a highly skilled professional who will help you develop the essential skills needed and the most optimal tools necessary so leaders can reach their highest potential.

Rosie Ward is a highly regarded Leadership coach, consultant, Keynote Speaker, podcast host, CEO of Salveo Partners LLC and author of Rehumanizing the Workplace and How to Build a Thriving Culture at Work.

“Our purpose is to rehumanize the workplace so people can bring their best selves to work and home each day. We accomplish that by providing solutions to businesses that help them navigate the messiness of disruption and change to be better positioned for future growth, clarify and operationalize their purpose and core values, build cohesive and resilient teams, and strengthen leadership at all levels. Our goal is to help build a culture that nurtures a more engaged, fulfilled workforce and a high- performance environment that ensures long term success.”

Rosie defines leadership as “maximizing our positive impact on the world by becoming our best fully authentic selves and supporting those around us to break past barriers and step into their greatness.” She says that leadership is a mindset and behavior, not a title or a role. Yet the reality is that countless individuals are appointed the titles, role and authority but are not the true definition of leaders, who inspire and influence people positively.

As such, Rosie has observed how a tremendous number of so- called leaders are not modeling the best version of themselves – and therefore eroding workplace culture and employee wellbeing. “As our world gets more and more disruptive, people are triggered and showing up in all kinds of self-protective and unproductive ways. We must equip people to recognize this and then build the skills and capabilities to navigate the discomfort of disruption and find a better path forward.”

Through her coaching and consulting work, Rosie has helped thousands of leaders and teams become more effective by learning how to navigate the messiness of being human in this never-ending disruptive world. It all boils down to our mindset, she says, and shifting from one of scarcity and self-protection to one of openness, curiosity and impact. It requires getting out of our comfort zone to do the important work to “upgrade” our mindset to support the skills people are trying to hone.

“Given our disruptive, chaotic fast-changing world, we all have an opportunity – and even responsibility – to show up as leaders not just at work but at home, school, our community, and all areas of our lives. That’s the premise of my work - that we all think proactively and develop the mindset of a leader.”

Rosie’s coaching work involves helping her clients identify the influence of how our childhoods shape our adult years. In fact, she points out, more than 70 percent of the programming our brains download in the first 10 years of our lives are fundamentally flawed, negative and self-sabotaging; yet this programming is still running the show for many of us in our adult lives. Additionally, we are hardwired as a species to seek out familiarity and comfort – which is counter to what our current world demands of us. In those exact moments where we need to shift our mindset, adapt and show up differently, our brains dig in even harder and cling tightly to what is familiar and our childhood programming that is designed to keep us safe (even though it’s flawed). And this gap between what the world demands of us and our own innate biological instincts continues to grow.

That’s why Rosie is passionate about normalizing the messy aspects of being human. Having coached all types of leaders from global, billion-dollar companies to nonprofits and government and everything in between, she has learned how common the human condition is and what it takes to move through it with resilience and foster greater collaboration and impact.

“I have been fortunate to have had in-depth training with many gurus who understand adult development, including Bob Kegan and Lisa Lahey from Harvard and Brené Brown; I’m blessed to have tools in my consulting and coaching toolbox to help people, teams, and organizations get out of their own way and show up more courageously in their lives. “

She also points out how critical it is to have an inclusive workplace where people belong to support people’s psychological wellbeing. Yet so many of our leaders are not equipped, she emphasizes, to deal with ongoing stress from this constant stream of crises, and what we used to do just a few years ago isn’t working today.

Rosie states that, “70 percent of Generation Z will leave a workplace if they don’t feel cared for. We’re in a new era of what is demanded of leadership and workplace culture. It’s about helping leaders be more human, how we connect people to purpose, and how to help people embody what it means to effectively express empathy. Our work is showing them the path to be future-ready by helping people adopt new ways of thinking; organizations that recognize this and are paving the path to create more human workplaces will absolutely thrive today and in the future.”

