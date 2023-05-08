Genomics Market Growing to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 19.05% By 2029 with Key Drivers, Size, Share, and Growth

Due to the increased quantity of genetic testing, consumables are dominating the genomics market 2023 to 2029

Global Genomics Market is expected to grow at 19.05% CAGR from 2021 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 95 billion by 2029 from USD 28.03 billion in 2021.” — Mr. Sameer Gaikwad

Genomics is the study of the total or part of the genetic or epigenetic sequence information of organisms and attempts to understand the structure and function of these sequences and of downstream biological products. A significant part of genomics is still focused with sequencing the genomes of many creatures, but full genome information has enabled the discipline of functional genomics, which is primarily concerned with patterns of gene expression under varied situations. Microarrays and bioinformatics are the most essential tools in this context.

Next-generation genomic technologies enable doctors and biomedical researchers to acquire vast amounts of genetic data from large study groups. When paired with modern informatics tools that integrate many types of data with genomic data in illness research, researchers can gain a deeper understanding of the genetic roots of medication response and disease. The hospital and clinic market are expected to expand rapidly. Several hospitals and clinics are now providing genomic sequencing services to patients and assessing how this technology will be implemented in regular medical practice. Stanford Medicine is one such clinic that offers genomic sequencing services to individuals with uncommon or unknown genetic conditions.

Growth Drivers

increasing use of genomics in medication development and discovery

With the development of genomic technologies, researchers are analysing increasing amounts of genomic data to find genes related with disease, comprehend disease causes, and create customised treatments. By enabling researchers to identify and prioritise pharmacological targets based on genomic data, genomics plays a critical role in accelerating the drug discovery process and resulting in more effective and efficient drug development. The identification of novel therapeutic targets and the creation of precision medicines catered to a person's genomic profile are made possible by the use of genomic information to identify genetic mutations, gene expression patterns, and other molecular markers linked to diseases.

The increasing number of government-funded genome studies is one of the major drivers driving market growth. Genomic research is an important tool for the creation of successful medicines, which is why various government agencies are investing in genome projects.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Illumina Inc.,Thermos Fisher Scientific Inc.,Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.,Agilent Technologies Inc.,Oxford Nanopore Technologies,Danaher,QUIAGEN,BGI,IntegraGen,General Electric Company,Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Recent Developments

Jun 2021: QUIAGEN, announced the release of the QIAprep & CRISPR Kkit and CRISPR Q-Primer Solutions, which enabled researchers to analyze edited genetic material with unprecedented speed and efficiency to determine how their interventions have changed the functions of the DNA sequence in question.

Jan 2023: BGI, they demonstrates higher colorectal cancer detection sensitivity than FIT.

Increasing adoption of genomics sequencing due to new technologies and services by players.

The increased need for customized therapy is also propelling the genomic industry forward. People respond differently to various treatments or diseases, which is one of the key reasons for the growing popularity of personalized medicine. And also, genomics has provided applications in many fields, including medicine, biotechnology, anthropology, and other social sciences.

The decreasing cost of sequencing the human genome contributes to market growth. As new players enter the market, the market becomes more competitive, and corporations introduce sophisticated products and services to consolidate their position.

Key Segmentation

Genomics Market by Product & Services, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Instruments & Software

Consumables

Services

Genomics Market by Technology, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Microarray

Sanger Sequencing

Genomics Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Diagnostics

Research

Genomics Market by End User, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Research Institutes

Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

Genomics Market by Region, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East And Africa

Important Countries in All Regions Are Covered.

Regional Growth Insights:

The regional insights of the genomics market are diverged by regions like North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the world.

North America is a significant growth in the genomics market The genomics market in North America is expanding rapidly. This is due to the assistance of research institutes and pharmaceutical behemoths. Because of the significance of genetic expression on human health, genomics is now an essential component of any illness study and medication discovery. With coordinated efforts, there are developing advancements in the region for the usability of genomics.

Due to the increased demand for genomics applications in diagnostics and the rising need for innovative therapeutic medications to combat the region's rising illness prevalence, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing category throughout the projected period.

Competitive landscape and companies covered in the global genomics report:

Some of the major players in this industry have taken a leadership position while trying to establish their market through innovative marketing strategies. These leading firms focus on expanding by developing new products or partnering with other companies for strategic initiatives that will help them conquer markets they occupied previously and make gains where it matters most- at home (geographic). There are a lot of local players in each of the regions who are trying to penetrate the market which again can be disruptive in low-income economies.

