Dystonia Drugs Market to reach USD 15.1 Mn by 2029 at a growth rate of 6.8 percent over the forecast period

Dystonia Drugs Market is segmented by Drug Type, Route of Administration and Distribution Channel. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Dystonia Drugs Market size. Rising prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to boost the Dystonia Drugs Market growth.

Market Size in 2022 USD 9.5 Mn Market Size in 2029 USD 15.1 Mn CAGR 6.8 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 260 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered Drug Type, Route of Administration and Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Dystonia Drugs Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report includes a detailed analysis of the Dystonia Drugs Market. The competitive analysis in the report includes a company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, and strategies of the key players in the Dystonia Drugs industry. Key insights provided in the report are the major drivers of the Dystonia Drugs Market, the challenges faced by the market participants, and growth prospects in the Dystonia Drugs Market across the world. The Dystonia Drugs Market report covers a detailed analysis of the investments of market players to increase their global presence in the industry, which makes it an investor’s guide.

The segments covered in the report are Drug Type, Route of Administration and Distribution Channel. Primary and Secondary research method was used to collect data for the Dystonia Drugs market report. Primary research was conducted to validate the findings from the secondary research method. The Dystonia Drugs size was estimated by using a bottom-up approach.

Dystonia Drugs Market Overview

Dystonia is a neurological movement disorder that cause twisting, repetitive movements, or abnormal postures. There is no cure for Dystonia, but are treatment available to treat and manage symptoms, including medications. Increasing prevalence of dystonia and related disorders is expected to boost the Dystonia Drugs Market growth.

Rising prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to boost the Dystonia Drugs Market growth

Dystonia is most common neurological disorders, affecting approximately 1% of the population . Growing prevalence of neurological disorders, including dystonia, is expected to boost the demand for effective treatments and influence the Dystonia Drugs Market growth. Increasing demand for effective treatments that can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life and is expected to boost the Dystonia Drugs Market growth.

High cost of dystonia drugs acting is expected to hamper the Dystonia Drugs Market growth. Growing prevalence of neurological disorders expected to present lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

North America region to boost the Dystonia Drugs Market growth over the forecast period

North America region dominated the Dystonia Drugs Market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. High prevalence of dystonia in the region, with a large number of patients diagnosed with the condition, and a well-established healthcare infrastructure is expected to boost the Dystonia Drugs Market growth. Availability of advanced medical facilities and a strong focus on research and development activities significantly contribute for the market growth.

High healthcare spending, favourable regulatory environment, and rising awareness about neurological disorders is expected to boost the European region Dystonia Drugs Market growth.

Dystonia Drugs Market segmentation

By Drug Type:

Anticonvulsants drugs

Dopaminergic agents

GABAergic agents

Others

Based on Drug Type, the market is segmented into Anticonvulsants drugs, Dopaminergic agents, GABAergic agents and others. Anticonvulsants drugs segment dominated the Dystonia Drugs Market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. Anticonvulsants are commonly used to treat dystonia, and reduce muscle contractions and improve motor function in patients and is expected to boost the Anticonvulsants drugs segment growth over the forecast period.

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Providers

Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies



Dystonia Drugs Market Key Players key players include:

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Ipsen (France)

Allergan plc (Ireland)

US WorldMeds, LLC (United States)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (United States)

AbbVie Inc. (United States)

Impel NeuroPharma (United States)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Galderma S.A. (Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (United States)

Mylan N.V. (Netherlands)

H Lundbeck A/S (Denmark)

Britannia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Zambon S.p.A. (Italy)

Retrophin Inc. (United States)

Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (United States)



