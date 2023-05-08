Lance Trollop of Bremer & Trollop Law Offices Re-Elected to Wausau School Board
Bremer & Trollop Law Offices is a full-service law firm representing clients in personal injury claims.WAUSAU, WI, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bremer & Trollop Law Offices is pleased to announce that Lance Trollop was recently re-elected to the Wausau School Board to continue serving the community for the next three years. Trollop graduated from the Wausau School District, and his children currently attend schools in the district.
Trollop understands the challenges the school district faces from his experiences as a student and a parent of children in the district. He noted before the election that the top issues that must be addressed include finances, student achievement, and district reorganization for efficiency. His re-election to the Wausau School Board will allow him to continue providing valuable input to ensure that students get the best educational opportunities and that the staff has better working conditions.
Bremer & Trollop Law Offices is proud to be a local law firm. They show appreciation by involving the community to make it a better place for everyone. Serving on the Wausau School Board is one way they can help the local community.
Anyone interested in learning about Lance Trollop’s service on the Wausau School Board can find out more by visiting the Bremer & Trollop Law Offices website or calling +1 (877) 949-3200.
About Bremer & Trollop Law Offices: Bremer & Trollop Law Offices is a full-service law firm representing clients in personal injury claims. Their experienced lawyers work with clients to help them get the compensation they deserve for their injuries. They have a long-standing reputation for assisting clients in obtaining appropriate compensation for lost wages, medical bills, and more.
Company: Bremer & Trollop Law Offices
Address: 2100 Stewart Ave., Suite 230
City: Wausau
State: WI
Zip code: 54401
Telephone number: +1 (877) 949-3200
