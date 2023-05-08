Plastic Bank’s communities stop four billion bottles equivalent plastic from reaching the ocean

30,000+ collection members exchanged ocean-bound plastic waste for life-improving benefits

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plastic Bank has empowered communities around the globe to stop 80 million kilograms of plastic, the equivalent of 4 billion bottles, from reaching the ocean. This milestone is achieved in the year when the social enterprise celebrates its 10th anniversary.



As Plastic Bank enters its second decade, its mission to turn off the tap to ocean plastic evolves into a Social Recycling movement that enables people to become the change they seek in our world.

“Plastic pollution cannot be solved by impact contributions and the use of recycled materials alone. This quest has to be human-powered where we strive for perpetual behavioural change and become mindful of our impact on our planet,” said David Katz, Founder & Chairman, Plastic Bank. “Our 10th anniversary is the beginning of a new era where we become the Humans of Social Recycling – humans who believe that the creation of a wasteless world starts with us.”

Shaun Frankson, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Plastic Bank, added: “Everyone has a role to play in creating an authentic and sustainable impact. It's up to each of us to take responsibility for our actions and help create a future where ocean plastic and poverty do not exist, to begin with.”

“We would like to thank our communities, partners, collection members, branch owners, processors, and employees for being part of the Social Recycling movement. But this is just the beginning. Together, we will continue to reveal value, improve lives, create circular and sustainable opportunities for people and the planet,” said Benjamin Lavoie, CEO, Plastic Bank.

Today, Plastic Bank and its communities have mobilized over 500 recycling communities in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa, and helped more than 30,000 members to pave a path out of poverty with the support of over 170 partners, including SC Johnson, Henkel, Advansa, CooperVision, and Davines.

About Plastic Bank

Plastic Bank envisions a wasteless world. We empower the Social Recycling movement that stops ocean plastic and helps alleviate poverty. Our collection communities exchange plastic waste as currency for income and life-improving benefits. Exchanges are recorded through our proprietary blockchain-secured platform that enables traceable collection, secures income, and verifies reporting. Collected material is processed into Social Plastic® feedstock for reuse in products and packaging.

PlasticBank® and Social Plastic® are trademarks of The Plastic Bank Recycling Corporation.

