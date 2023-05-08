Senator Mark A. Villar wants a stronger Heat Index Monitoring System in the Country

SENATOR MARK VILLAR WANTS A STRONGER HEAT INDEX MONITORING SYSTEM IN THE COUNTRY

Senator Mark A. Villar filed Resolution No. 590 urging the proper Senate Committee to conduct an inquiry in aid of legislation for the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) to develop and strengthen the existing heat index monitoring in the Philippines similar to the alert system used during other calamities.

"Ako po ay naghain ng resolution dahil sa mga ulat na nakarating sa atin na mayroong insidente kung saan 120 na mag-aaral ang dinala sa mga ospital sa Laguna matapos silang mahilo habang isinasagawa ang fire drill sa kanilang paaralan sa Cabuyao City. Isa pa dito ang isang insidente na nangyari kamakailan lamang sa isang pagdiriwang sa Taytay, Palawan na siyamnapu ang nahilo't hinimatay dahil sa sobrang init", Senator Mark Villar said.

The inquiry aims to assess the current status of heat index monitoring and warning systems in the country, identify the potential impacts of extreme heat on public health and the economy, and determine the best practices and technologies on heat index monitoring and alert systems in other countries.

"Dapat magbigay din ng warning ang PAGASA for instances na sobrang init na sa mga lugar dito sa Pilipinas. By providing our countrymen with sufficient and early information through text messages and other technologies we can save lives and prevent any other heat-related incidents to occur. Kung meron tayo sa bagyo, mas dapat meron for heat index." Villar explained.

"I am committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all Filipinos. This inquiry is necessary to ensure that appropriate preventive measures will be taken when the heat index reached dangerous levels," Senator Villar added.

Sen. Villar also mentioned that these heat-related illnesses affect not only the public's health but also the agricultural and industrial sector's productivity, ultimately affecting the country's economy and social welfare.

"Sa pagkakaroon ng mas malawak at epektibong sistema sa pagbabantay at pag bibigay kaalaman ng antas ng init sa Pilipinas, inaasahang mapapangalagaan ng mas maayos ang kalusugan ng publiko. Bukod dito, maaaring maiwasan ang maaaring negatibong epekto nito sa ekonomiya at sa social welfare ng bansa",Senator Mark Villar said.