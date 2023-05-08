Christine Rose, Honored Business Coach, Author and Speaker to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Rose has been many inspiring things in her life—a business executive, a Washington State Board member, an in-demand speaker, and a noteworthy coach who is a member of The Forbes Coaches Council.. When she first launched her coaching business it was because Christine understood the value of coaching in creating change. Christine guides leaders on how to make positive changes that enable them, their teams, and their businesses to thrive, and to be better corporate citizens as well.

Christine is a graduate of Georgetown university and Corporate Coach U and is a Certified Trainer of Jack Canfield’s Success Principles. She is the founder of CEO AccelTM, a virtual learning community for top echelon leaders. Christine is also the author of several business-oriented books and book chapters, and a title that was named Amazon New Release Bestseller -- Life Beyond Me Too: Creating a Safer World for our Mothers, Daughters Sisters and Friends. One of Christine’s many credentials relates to that theme; expertise in psychological safety. She helps leaders create comfortable, safe, respectful work cultures where all are valued and able to contribute to their full potential. In fact, Top Coach Marshall Goldsmith said her book “gets to the roots of sexual violence and harassment and coaches us to move into a more loving future.” Christine will talk about the book and ways to create safer cultures in the May shows.

Christine is also going to discuss a live online event, the CEO Mastermind Experience that is occurring on May 25th. It will share with CEOs 8 Ways to Build Value in Your Company. This leadership seminar and its sponsor help to open the door to new groups uniting CEOs from across the nation (and from noncompeting industries.) These savvy leaders are ready to learn from each other’s experiences, gain wisdom and insights, and lead their organizations to ever greater revenues and community.

“One of the profound challenges of leadership is learning,” said Christine Rose. “We’re excited to be optimizing asynchronous collaboration and the virtual experience to support CEOs in their decision making and strategic thinking, with masterful, experienced Coaching and Virtual Facilitation. It may be lonely at the top, but not for CEOAccel™ members.”

Christine has been a guest on Close Up Radio many times, sharing her tips for building creativity, business effectiveness, and value. We embrace her wisdom and personable approach to hard subjects. We also agree with the many notable coaches, leadership gurus, and governing authorities who have contributed to her acclaim (speaking of governing authorities, Christine Rose received The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 for her commitment to improving this nation and instilling a spirit of community in business settings.

This May series is a must hear and learn from opportunity, especially since this will be Christine’s last show in 2023. Check her website for other podcasts and how to register for the May 25th seminar (qualified business pros only).

Close up Radio Will Feature Executive Coach Christine Rose in interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday May 10th, 17th and 24th, each day at 3:00pm Eastern

Listen to the Shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions, please call: 347-996-3389

For more information, take a look at her website https://coachchristinerose.com/