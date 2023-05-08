Worldwide New Launches in Probiotic Yeast Market | CAGR Rate 11.8% & Key Insights on $948.4 Million Opportunity -AMR

Probiotic Yeast Market

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Probiotics are microorganisms can be used as dietary supplements to improve health. Probiotic yeast is a typical non-pathogenic strain of Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Due to the natural resistance of yeast to antibacterial antibiotics, probiotic yeast is considered the best probiotic. The use of probiotic yeast in animal feed can increase the digestibility of fiber, stimulate the production performance of animals, increase the production of meat, milk and eggs, which is beneficial to health.

The probiotic yeast market size is estimated to reach $948.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Get More Information Download PDF @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12633

Global Leaders in the Market﻿

>Alltech

>AngelYeast Co.

>Bronson

>Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

>Florastor

>Jarrow Formulas

>Lallemand Inc.

>Life-Space

>Now Foods and Seeking Health

According to the Mysore Central Food Technology Research Institute (CFTRI), yeast-based probiotic products are used to reduce the toxicity of deadly fungi that are resistant to commonly used antifungal drugs. Antifungal drugs are everywhere, and the growing medicinal use of probiotic yeast has expanded the growth opportunities of the probiotic yeast market.

New trends such as organic food and prebiotics have forced manufacturers to develop new products that combine different active ingredients to combat gastrointestinal problems. The increasing popularity of dietary supplements among aging populations, pregnant women and children may increase the demand for probiotic yeast as a dietary supplement. Consumers are increasingly aware of the importance of gut microbiota in maintaining immunity and overall health. Probiotic dietary supplements are becoming more and more popular with consumers as an external source of intestinal flora. The increasing use of probiotic yeasts in animal feed to improve immunity to various diseases continues to drive the market growth. Increasing R&D on the therapeutic function of probiotic yeast is expected to drive market growth in the next few years.

According to the probiotic yeast market analysis, the probiotic yeast market is segmented on the basis of form, application, sales channel and region. On the basis of form, the market is categorized into powder and capsules. By application, it is segregated into nutrition and supplement, food and beverages and animal feed. Depending on sales channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12633

In terms of feed nutrition, the consumption of beer yeast is higher than other types of yeast. Recently, major companies have focused on using probiotics or live yeast in their pet food and new product launches, mainly because they are good for health. Probiotic yeast products are gradually introduced due to higher prices and high demand in developed countries, which will expand the growth scope of the probiotic yeast market. As people become more aware about the health benefits of probiotic yeast, the demand for this feed yeast in developed countries continues to grow.

On the basis of type, the capsules segment accounted for the around 19.5% share of the global probiotic yeast market share in 2020, and is expected to sustain its share throughout probiotic yeast market forecast period. Nutraceuticals industry has been increasingly using probiotic yeast owing to therapeutic and biotechnological potential of probiotic yeast. Probiotic yeast capsules through nutraceuticals are considerably demand by the end use customers, which is expected to garner the growth of probiotic yeast through capsules segment.

By sales channels, the online segment was valued at $58.1 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $278.3 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.2%. Increase in adoption of various online portals in developing regions and rise in number of offers or discounts provided by these sites attract consumers to purchase probiotic based products through online sales channel. Moreover, online channels such as company websites and e-commerce sites have increased consumer reach, owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies.

Speak to Our Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12633

Region wise, North America dominated the probiotic yeast market in 2020, and is expected to sustain its dominance during the forecast period. Increased investment in R&D of stronger probiotic yeast strains that can provide more nutritional benefits is driving the growth of probiotic yeast market in this region. The growing demand for nutritional supplements that strengthen the immune system and support a balanced lifestyle is expected to drive probiotic yeast market growth in the next few years. Increasing attention to digestive and gut health supports the growth of the European market.

Multiple benefits increase the demand for probiotics and prebiotic supplements. The region is driving demand for animal feed containing probiotics to increase milk production and animal productivity. The middle-class population continues to grow, and consumption trends are also developing.

Key findings of the study

>The probiotic yeast market size was valued at $294.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $948.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.

>By form, the capsules segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

>In 2020, depending on application, the nutrition and supplement segment was valued at $216.1 million, accounting for 73.5% of the global probiotic yeast market share.

>In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent probiotic yeast market in North America, and is projected to reach $242.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Get Related Reports Info:-

Popcorn Market Expected to Reach $18.8 Billion by 2031 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/popcorn-market

Flavored yogurt Market Expected to Reach $92.3 Billion - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flavored-yogurt-market