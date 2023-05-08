Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market to Register a Steady CAGR of 4.95% Between 2022 – 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global limb-girdle muscular dystrophy treatment market is projected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.95%, according to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports. The report analyzes and provides insights into the best impactful strategies, economic conditions, driving factors, growth opportunities, competitive landscape, and key investment areas.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence will drive the demand for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy treatment.

Increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure will encourage market revenue growth.

North America will dominate the global market.

Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 4.95% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Treatment Type, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

The increasing prevalence of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy is driving the revenue growth of the limb-girdle muscular dystrophy treatment market. Additionally, growing R&D activities and the development of treatment for such a rare disease contribute to market revenue growth. Furthermore, increasing healthcare spending and government initiatives support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global limb-girdle muscular dystrophy treatment market from three perspectives: Type, Treatment Type, and Region.

Type Segmentation: Based on the type, the limb-girdle muscular dystrophy treatment market is segmented into limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type A (Dominant) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type B (Recessive). The limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type A (Dominant) segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of its rising global prevalence.

Treatment Type Segmentation: Based on the treatment type, the limb-girdle muscular dystrophy treatment market is segmented into corticosteroids, gene therapy, stem cell therapy, and others. The corticosteroids segment dominates the market because it can decrease inflammation and stop muscle deterioration in individuals with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD).

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global limb-girdle muscular dystrophy treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global limb-girdle muscular dystrophy treatment market with the largest revenue share because of the region's modern medical devices and treatment choices, significant healthcare spending, and several renowned research institutes and companies.

Competitive Landscape

The following are the top companies in the limb-girdle muscular dystrophy treatment market:

Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aden Pharmaceuticals Private Limited

ML Bio Solutions Inc.

Genethon

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Asklepios Biopharmaceutical Inc.

Atamyo Therapeutics

Simone Spuler MD

The market for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy treatment is very competitive. Major companies are enter into strategic partnerships and develop and launch new products to maintain a strong market position.

Recent developments:

On February 27th, 2022, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc., a completely owned and independently controlled subsidiary of Bayer AG, announced that the European Commission (EC) granted orphan drug status to AB-1003 (also known as LION-101) for the treatment of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD). AB-1003 is a new experimental recombinant adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy that is being developed for the treatment of LGMD type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/9) patients as a one-time intravenous (IV) infusion.

