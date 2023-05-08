Genomenon Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Genomic Intelligence Solutions and Software for Pharma and Clinical Diagnostics Companies

Genomenon's unique blend of AI technology and expert scientific review delivers deep genomic insights into genetic drivers of rare diseases and cancer.

SAN ANTONIO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan today announced that it has awarded Genomenon with the 2023 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables. Frost & Sullivan market analysts determined that Genomenon excels in many of the criteria and best practices identified as critical for the global pharma and clinical diagnostics genomics markets.

Genomenon is a genomic intelligence software company that combines AI-powered Genomic Language Processing (GLP) with expert review by genetic scientists to deliver the most comprehensive knowledgebase of genomic evidence available. Their fit-for-purpose combinatorial approach to identifying and indexing published genomic evidence gives them a unique advantage over other open access and commercial genomic data resources in this space.

Clinical diagnostic labs rely on Genomenon's Mastermind Genomic Search Engine to find critical information needed to diagnose rare genetic diseases and identify the most appropriate patient treatment options. Pharmaceutical companies engaged in the development of rare disease therapeutics partner with Genomenon to gain deep insights into the genetic drivers of disease. The Genomenon scientific team leverages information in the Mastermind knowledgebase to provide the genomic intelligence pharmaceutical companies need to better understand disease mechanisms, more accurately estimate disease prevalence, design clinical trials, and prepare documentation for regulatory approvals.

Pavel Zhebrouski, a best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Genomenon differentiates itself in the space by providing a unique combination of AI technology and human expertise. Genomenon empowers rare disease pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to make informed decisions about promising candidates in their pipeline and help propel novel therapeutics to market. Its commitment to innovation and creativity, scientific rigor, and accuracy, while achieving commercial success, differentiates it from competitors," added Tejashri Khadilkar, Frost & Sullivan industry analyst.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

