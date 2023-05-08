LBank Exchange Will List Sound Of Music (SOM) on May 8, 2023

Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Sound Of Music (SOM) on May 8, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SOM/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on May 8, 2023.

SOM Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/165168_fc1c981f8472aadf_001full.jpg

Leveraging the power of blockchain technology, Sound Of Music (SOM) strives to create a world where music can be delivered and shared freely with everyone. Its native token SOM will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on May 8, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Sound Of Music

Sound Of Music (SOM) is a platform that serves a large number of participants across the music industry, including music composers, karaoke bar owners, and karaoke bar singers. It aims to solve issues in the music industry such as copyright and revenue distribution, minimize intermediaries' role and provide users with ownership and transferability of purchased music.

By utilizing blockchain technology, music copyright and revenue distribution are handled transparently and fairly, and the burden of fees is reduced by minimizing the role of intermediaries. In addition, it is characterized by allowing users who have purchased the sound source to take ownership of the sound source and transfer it.

Music composition and distribution information can be securely protected and tracked with blockchain, providing a transparent and fair copyright protection system and ensuring fair compensation for music creators. This can inspire and exponentially grow creative activities through a P2P system.

Anyone can enjoy their favorite music and become a singer through the SOM app. Fair compensation is provided through improvements, recreations, and remixes of new or existing musical works.

By providing a transparent and fair service for users and generating revenue for music creators and karaoke business owners, SOM is striving to create a world where music can be delivered and shared freely with everyone, enabling people to experience a new world of music.

About SOM Token

The platform operates using SOM tokens, which can also be used for transactions and earnings distribution. Based on Klaytn network, SOM has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 15% will be used for marketing, 10% is allocated for the ecosystem, 5% is reserved, 20% is allocated to the team, 10% is provided for token sale, 20% will be used for development, and the remaining 20% is allocated to the community.

SOM token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on May 8, 2023, investors who are interested in Sound Of Music can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about SOM Token:

Official Website: http://somcoin.net

Telegram: https://t.me/som_official_community

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165168