Japan Airlines Singapore Branch celebrates 65 years of connecting Singapore to Japan, and the rest of the world
2023 marks 65 years of Japan Airlines connecting Singapore to Japan, and the rest of the world. Register and stand to win one of 197 prizes in a lucky draw.
To all our guests in Singapore, and from all around the world, thank you so very much for your continued support throughout the years.”SINGAPORE, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Japan Airlines (JAL) reaches another milestone as it marks 65 years of flight operations between Singapore and Japan today.
— Kentaro Dobashi
To celebrate 65 years of connecting Singapore to Japan, and the rest of the world, and the return of travel demand, JAL launched the Singapore - Tokyo 65th Anniversary Campaign on April 15, 2023. Until May 31, 2023, eligible registrants for the lucky draw can stand a chance to win one of 197 prizes, including one Business Class round-trip ticket, one Economy Class round-trip ticket both from Singapore to Tokyo, and other JAL exclusive prizes. These include 65 pieces of commemorative 65th Anniversary EZ-link cards, 65 pieces of keychains specially crafted from the engine blades of an actual, retired JAL Boeing 747 aircraft and 65 pieces of foldable recyclable tote bags.
Guests can participate by purchasing a round-trip Japan Airlines ticket from Singapore to Japan within the campaign period of April 15, 2023 to May 31, 2023, for travel between April 15, 2023 and March 31, 2024. They must also have a registered JAL Mileage Bank (JMB) Membership to be eligible for the draw. Find out more about the Singapore - Tokyo 65th Anniversary Campaign here.
“65 years ago on May 8, Japan Airlines established routes from Tokyo to Singapore on the Douglas DC-6B aircraft. Since then, we have served countless guests travelling between Singapore and Japan with the warmth of Japanese hospitality. To all our guests in Singapore, and from all around the world, arigatou gozaimasu, thank you so very much for your continued support throughout the years. We will do our utmost best to uphold the high standards of omotenashi and strive to continuously improve and provide our guests with the best travel experiences,” said Kentaro Dobashi, Vice President and Regional Manager of Singapore, Japan Airlines.
JAL currently operates three daily flights between Singapore and Tokyo, up from twice daily since March 26, 2023. This additional flight reinstates the frequency to pre-Covid levels and seeks to fulfil the return in growing demand for air travel now. With two flights to Haneda (JL38 and JL36) departing at night, and one flight to Narita (JL712) departing in the morning, guests can rest comfortably on award-winning seats and conveniently arrive in Japan refreshed, or smoothly connect to JAL’s extensive network of flights to North America.
About Japan Airlines
Japan Airlines (JAL) was founded in 1951 and became the first international airline in Japan. A member of the oneworld® Alliance, the airline now reaches 411 airports in 60 countries and regions together with its codeshare partners with a modern fleet of 241 aircraft. JAL Mileage Bank (JMB), the airline's loyalty program, is one of the largest mileage programs in Asia. Awarded as one of the most punctual major international airlines and a certified 5-Star Airline by Skytrax and a “World Class” airline by APEX, JAL is committed to providing customers with the highest levels of flight safety and quality in every aspect of its service, and to becoming one of the most preferred airlines in the world.
