NewHydrogen VP Featured in AltEnergyMag.com

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:NEWH), the developer of a breakthrough green hydrogen generator that uses renewable energy and water to produce low-cost green hydrogen, today reported that Steve Hill, the Company’s Vice President, and its breakthrough technology were featured in an interview with AltEnergyMag.com.

In the interview, Hill observed, “For centuries, scientists have known how to split water into hydrogen and oxygen using a simple device called an electrolyzer. However, electrolyzers are still very expensive. The catalysts that enable the critical water-splitting reactions are currently made from platinum and iridium, two very expensive precious metals that account for a large portion of the cost of electrolyzer.”

When asked about the uniqueness of NewHydrogen technology, Hill elaborated, “Our oxygen evolution reaction (OER) catalyst replaces iridium with low cost, earth-abundant materials that meet or exceed the performance characteristics of iridium. Our hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) catalyst uses an order of magnitude less platinum while achieving similar performance but with substantially higher durability. The low cost and high durability of our catalysts make them good candidates for commercial use in electrolyzers.”

The Company recently benchmarked the performance of current commercial catalysts using its prototype hydrogen generator, and the performance evaluation is now underway which includes activity transition into electrolytic cell, evaluation of long-term stability, hydrogen production rate, specific energy consumption and estimated overall costs of the Company’s new catalysts. The prototype green hydrogen generator will continue to serve as a platform for incorporating additional next generation component innovations to be developed by the Company going forward.

"As a result of this research, replacing one of the most expensive components of electrolyzers with cheaper, more durable alternatives has become a very real possibility," Hill explained. "This advancement positions NewHydrogen as a viable leader in the race to produce affordable green hydrogen at scale."

