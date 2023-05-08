Sputter Coater Market Size To Reach USD 1654.61 Million At A CAGR Of 7% By 2032 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The sputter coater market is grow due to the increasing demand for thin film coatings in various end-use industries such as electronics, optics, and automotive.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to recent reports, the global sputter coater market is poised to grow significantly during the forecast period, with a projected revenue CAGR of 7%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-performance coatings across various industries, such as electronics, automotive, aerospace, and medical.

With the rising usage of sputter coatings in electronic devices, such as semiconductors, screens, and memory devices, the demand for sputter coaters is on the rise. This is especially true as the electronics industry continues to expand. The market growth is also driven by the demand for high-quality, long-lasting coatings for electronic components, as well as the need for compact, high-performance devices. Additionally, the introduction of 5G technology is further boosting the demand for sputter coaters.

Sputter Coater Market Segments:

The sputter coater market can be segmented by target type, substrate type, end-use industry, and geography.

By target type, the market is divided into metal, compound, and others. Metal sputtering targets are widely used due to their excellent properties, including high conductivity, ductility, and resistance to corrosion and oxidation. The compound sputtering targets segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for thin films in a wide range of end-use industries.

By substrate type, the market is categorized into semiconductor, metals and glass, and others. The semiconductor substrate segment dominates the market, owing to the widespread usage of sputter coatings in the semiconductor industry for manufacturing electronic devices and integrated circuits. The metals and glass substrate segment is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for sputter coatings in the automotive, aerospace, and energy industries.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific region dominates the market, owing to the presence of major manufacturers in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, and the increasing demand for electronic devices in the region. North America and Europe are also significant markets due to the presence of major end-use industries, including electronics, automotive, and aerospace.

Sputter Coater Market Strategic Developments:

Several companies have made significant announcements and developments in the sputter coater market recently. In 2021, ULVAC Technologies Inc. acquired XEI Scientific, Inc., a US-based manufacturer of plasma-based products for sample preparation in electron microscopy and surface science applications. This acquisition was intended to expand ULVAC's product offerings in the vacuum technology market and bolster its position in the global sputter coater market.

In 2020, Buhler AG introduced a new sputtering system called the Leybold Optics SyrusPro. This system is specifically designed for the mass production of optical coatings on precision optics, such as lenses and mirrors. With its modular design, the Leybold Optics SyrusPro offers flexibility and customization in production, as well as high efficiency and throughput.

Also in 2020, Applied Materials, Inc. and Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL), a prominent semiconductor equipment supplier, announced a strategic collaboration to develop advanced materials engineering solutions for the semiconductor and display industries. This collaboration includes sputtering systems and other deposition technologies.

Sputter Coater Market Competitive landscape:

The global sputter coater market is a highly competitive and fragmented market with many players operating in it. However, the market is dominated by a few major players who account for a significant share of the market revenue. ULVAC Technologies Inc., Buhler AG, Applied Materials, Inc., Angstrom Engineering Inc., Kurt J. Lesker Company, CVD Equipment Corporation, Plasma-Therm LLC, Toray Engineering Co., Ltd., Veeco Instruments Inc., and Intlvac Thin Film Corporation are some of the major companies included in the global sputter coater market report.

ULVAC Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of vacuum technologies and equipment for various industries, including semiconductor, electronics, and automotive. In 2021, the company acquired XEI Scientific, Inc., a leading manufacturer of plasma-based products for sample preparation in electron microscopy and surface science applications. The acquisition aimed to expand ULVAC's product offerings in the vacuum technology market and strengthen its position in the global sputter coater market.

Buhler AG is a Swiss-based technology company that provides solutions for processing foods, advanced materials, and energy. In 2020, the company launched a new sputtering system called the Leybold Optics SyrusPro. The system is designed for the mass production of optical coatings on precision optics, such as lenses and mirrors. It features a modular design that allows for customization and flexibility in production and offers high throughput and efficiency.

Applied Materials, Inc. is a leading supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, services, and software. In 2020, the company announced a strategic collaboration with Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL), a leading semiconductor equipment supplier. The collaboration aimed to develop advanced materials engineering solutions for the semiconductor and display industries, including sputtering systems and other deposition technologies.

