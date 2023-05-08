Government and Education Logistics Market Report Forecast by Market Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2031

Government and Education Logistics

Asia-Pacific dominated the global government and education logistics market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Government and Education Logistics Market," The government and education logistics market was valued at $406.19 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $917.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8175

Asia-Pacific dominated the global government and education logistics market. This was primarily due to the active highly integrated supply chain network that links producers and consumers through multiple transportation modes such as air & expresses delivery services, rail, maritime transport, and truck transport. Moreover, governments of countries across Asia-Pacific are investing heavily to strengthen logistics and transportation infrastructure as well as launching various trade & transportation initiatives are key factors that help propel the growth of the market across the region.

A rise in demand for military logistics services across the region to transport military equipment and structural materials is anticipated to drive the demand for the government and education logistics market across the region. The developments in logistics and supply chains by developed and developing nations, the quick renovation of warehouse facilities, the expansion of transportation facilities, and consumer demand for public utilities are the factors anticipated to fuel the growth of the market for government and educational logistics. One important element that contributes to the market expansion in the region is the establishment of military logistic platforms by the governments of emerging nations.

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁? 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8175

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in travel bans and quarantines, which made massive slowing of the supply chain and logistics activities across the world.

As a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, important supply chains in the logistics and transportation industry are hampered, though differently across the road, air, and sea sectors transportation.

Over 1.7 billion children, youth, and their families have had their educational process severely disrupted by the COVID-19 problem, which has prompted school closures in 188 nations and had a direct influence on the global government and education logistics system.

The government and education logistics market have a high scope of growth opportunities in the future due to factors such as government organizations and health professionals playing in developing policies for employee safety and catastrophe risk reduction strategies for unforeseen pandemics.

Military infrastructure is a mission-critical aspect of operations and is becoming a high priority for all defense agencies worldwide with increased global tension, preparation, execution, and contingency. This creates a need for transportation services for the installation of military infrastructures. Also, the successful use of military and defense logistics in military operations is motivated by increasing situational awareness and providing real-time information on the effective distribution of tasks and resources including the deployment of troops in humanitarian missions. Furthermore, the continued development and modernization of defense infrastructure and military forces are also driving the growth of the government logistics industry.

Transport companies operating in the market are incorporating new warehousing services in various countries which are propelling the market growth for the storage & warehousing segment. Penetration of fully automated warehousing distribution systems is extremely less, which is expected to provide a remarkable growth opportunity for the key players operating in the government and education logistics market.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By end use, the military and defense segment is anticipated to exhibit significant government and education logistics industry growth in the near future.

By business type, the distribution segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By mode of operation, the storage segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global government and education logistics market include Agility, AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc., ARC Worldwide Limited, Atlantic Logistics, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DB Schenker, DSV, PLS Logistics, Scan Global Logistics A/S, SEKO Logistics, and Vetcom Logistics.

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗮𝘁 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/government-and-education-logistics-market/purchase-options