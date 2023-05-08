Silicone Structural Glazing Market Size To Reach USD 71.96 Billion CAGR Of 8% By 2032 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

the demand for Silicone Structural Glazing Market is driven by the rising popularity of modern building designs that incorporate glass facades

Rising Need For Green And Energy-Efficient Building Solutions In The Construction Sector Is A Major Factor Driving Silicone Structural Glazing Market Revenue Growth.” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of Silicone Structural Glazing Market was USD 36 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 71.96 billion by 2032, with a compounded annual growth rate of 8% during the forecast period. The demand for green and energy-efficient building solutions in the construction industry is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. The trend towards green buildings and sustainability is driving the need for silicone structural glazing in the construction of commercial, residential, and industrial buildings.

Moreover, the expansion of the building sector in emerging economies, as well as increasing infrastructure development initiatives, is driving the demand for silicone structural glazing. The demand is also driven by the need to reduce energy usage in buildings. Silicone structural glazing provides better insulation and energy efficiency, resulting in lower energy usage in buildings. Customers' increasing awareness of the benefits of energy-efficient buildings is also contributing to the rising demand for silicone structural glazing in the construction industry.

Silicone Structural Glazing Market Segments:

The global silicone structural glazing market is segmented based on type outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook.

Based on type outlook, the market is further segmented into two-sided, four-sided, sloped glazing, and stepped glass. Two-sided silicone structural glazing is commonly used in curtain walling systems and provides maximum transparency and minimal framing. Four-sided silicone structural glazing provides an almost frameless appearance to the building facade, giving it a sleek and modern look. Sloped glazing and stepped glass are used to create skylights and canopies, offering natural light and a modern architectural appearance.

Based on application outlook, the market is segmented into commercial, residential, and industrial. The commercial segment dominates the market due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient building solutions. Silicone structural glazing provides better insulation and energy efficiency, making it an ideal choice for commercial buildings such as office buildings, shopping centers, and hotels. The residential segment is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the rising demand for sustainable and energy-efficient homes.

The global silicone structural glazing market is further segmented based on regional outlook into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing construction activities in countries such as China and India. North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth due to the rising demand for sustainable and energy-efficient building solutions. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to grow at a moderate rate due to the growing construction industry in these regions. The country scope for the market includes the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey.

Silicone Structural Glazing Market Strategic Developments:

Several notable developments have taken place in the silicone structural glazing market in recent years. In 2021, Dow Inc. partnered with SK-Electronics Co., Ltd. to develop a new material for structural bonding applications in the transportation industry. This partnership aims to address the increasing demand for more sustainable and efficient transportation solutions.

In 2020, Saint-Gobain S.A. launched SilGlaze II, a new line of silicone adhesives and sealants designed for high-stress structural bonding applications. These products offer superior adhesion and weather resistance, making them ideal for a range of construction applications.

The same year, Permasteelisa S.p.A. announced its acquisition of Seele Group, a German-based company specializing in complex building facades and high-tech architecture. The acquisition aimed to expand Permasteelisa's capabilities in the design and fabrication of structural glazing systems.

In 2019, 3M Company launched its VHB™ G4000 series of structural glazing tapes. These tapes offer superior durability and weather resistance, making them ideal for high-stress bonding applications in the construction industry.

Silicone Structural Glazing Market Competitive landscape:

The global silicone structural glazing market is highly competitive, with a few large and medium-sized players contributing to a significant amount of market revenue. The major players are deploying various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, and developing and introducing more effective products to maintain their market position.

Some major companies included in the global silicone structural glazing market report are Dow Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., 3M Company, Permasteelisa S.p.A., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Tremco Incorporated, PPG Industries, Inc., BASF SE, H.B. Fuller Company, and Arkema SA. These companies are focusing on expanding their market presence by investing in research and development activities to launch new products and services.

With the increasing demand for more sustainable and energy-efficient transportation solutions, Dow Inc. partnered with SK-Electronics Co., Ltd. to develop a new material for structural bonding applications in the transportation industry. Similarly, Saint-Gobain S.A. launched SilGlaze II, a new line of silicone adhesives and sealants that offer superior adhesion and weather resistance for high-stress structural bonding applications.

Moreover, Permasteelisa S.p.A. announced the acquisition of Seele Group to expand its capabilities in the design and fabrication of structural glazing systems. In 2019, PPG Industries, Inc. partnered with Vitro Architectural Glass to develop a new line of silicone coatings for structural glazing applications. This partnership aims to provide architects and designers with more options for sustainable and energy-efficient building designs.

