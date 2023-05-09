Move-to-Earn game SpaceCatch attempts to solve the problem of global obesity
In recent years, the gaming world has been rapidly changing thanks to new technologies such as blockchain and NFTs, which are very beneficial for classic games as they significantly increase their attractiveness and improve the gaming experience.
As the name suggests, the main intention of this use case is to reward players for their physical activity. The rewards are mostly in the form of gaming tokens or NFTs. The potential for using this concept is enormous because it motivates people to engage in physical activity through financial incentives. Obesity is currently becoming a growing problem in the world, and its impact on the financial sector could be worse than it may seem at first glance.
Playing games to fight Obesity
The World Obesity Atlas 2023, published by the World Obesity Federation, predicts that the global economic impact of overweight and obesity will reach $4.32 trillion annually by 2035 if prevention and treatment measures are not improved. This figure represents almost 3% of the world's GDP and is comparable to the impact of COVID-19 in 2020.
By 2035, it is expected that 51% of the global population will be living with overweight or obesity based on current trends. When it comes to children, the numbers are even more alarming. There is a projected doubling of the overweight rate among boys to 208 million (an increase of 100%) and more than a doubling of the rate among girls to 175 million (an increase of 125%). These rates are growing faster in children than in adults.
Given the looming problems associated with the impact of obesity on the economy, the Move-To-Earn concept can create a suitable environment for effectively reducing obesity and subsequently mitigating the economic impact. This fact can motivate governments and other institutions to pay more attention and allocate more funds to such games, as it can ultimately save an unimaginable amount of money.
SpaceCatch game is the first game of its kind that combines a classic mobile game with modern technologies such as augmented reality, blockchain, and NFTs. This combination opens up completely new possibilities, allowing players to achieve a completely new and previously unknown gaming experience.
Thanks to the integration of blockchain and NFT technology, two concepts - Play-to-Earn and Move-to-Earn - were implemented into the game! Both of these concepts work independently of each other, which allows for satisfying the needs of a wider range of players. The fact that it is a classic mobile Free-to-Play game allows for targeting even classic gamers. It can be said that SpaceCatch, thanks to its sophisticated model, targets all (not only) players in the world.
SpaceCatch can be an effective tool in the future fight against obesity, which can gain the attention and support of government institutions. The support of such games can be far more financially efficient than the costs associated with the consequences of obesity.
In addition, thanks to its own CATCH token, which is programmed as a long-term store of value, it is possible to invest in the game passively in this way.
